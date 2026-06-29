A viral Reddit post from a Delhi couple earning Rs 2 lakh monthly has highlighted the unaffordability of homeownership. They questioned how people afford modest homes priced around Rs 2 crore, sparking a nationwide discussion. The conversation underscores the widening gap between salary growth and soaring real estate prices in India's major cities.

A Reddit post by a Delhi-based couple earning a combined monthly income of Rs 2 lakh has gone viral after they revealed that owning a home in the national capital still feels financially out of reach. Their candid account has reignited discussions around India's escalating real estate prices and whether homeownership is becoming increasingly unattainable for middle-class families.

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In the now-viral post, the user explained that despite earning what many would consider a comfortable salary, purchasing a modest 2BHK apartment priced at nearly Rs 2 crore appears unrealistic. The couple said they are unable to justify taking on decades of debt for a home at current market rates.

"Me and my wife earn a combined income of around Rs 2 lakh per month. We have been looking for a decent 2BHK in Delhi/NCR, but almost everything we like is priced around Rs 2 crore. We simply don't understand how people are buying these homes."

Check the viral post here:

The post further questioned whether buyers are relying heavily on inherited wealth, family support or exceptionally high salaries to enter the property market.

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"Are people taking massive loans, getting help from parents, or are we missing something? Buying a house feels completely out of reach."

The post quickly attracted hundreds of responses from social media users, many of whom said the couple's concerns reflected the reality faced by urban professionals. Several commenters argued that rising property prices have significantly outpaced salary growth, making it difficult even for dual-income households to afford homes in metropolitan cities.

Others suggested that many buyers depend on parental financial assistance, accumulated family assets, substantial down payments or long-tenure home loans to purchase property. Some also recommended considering homes in developing suburbs or delaying purchases until prices become more favourable.

The discussion has once again highlighted the widening gap between income growth and housing costs in India's major cities. While salaries have increased over the years, property values in premium locations across Delhi-NCR have surged even faster, raising concerns about affordability for first-time homebuyers.

The viral conversation has struck a chord with many professionals who believe that earning a respectable income no longer guarantees the ability to own a home in large Indian cities. As housing prices continue to climb, the debate over affordability, sustainable borrowing and the future of urban homeownership remains firmly in the spotlight.

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