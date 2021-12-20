  • Facebook
    Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre to allow booster dose, advises people not to panic as Omicron cases rise to 28

    Furthermore, the Delhi CM announced a crucial Cabinet decision to prolong the free ration plan for six more months till May 31, 2022.

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 3:48 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, stated on Monday that all new positive cases of COVID-19 in the national capital would be sent for genetic testing. Kejriwal made the statement after four new cases of the Omicron strain were detected. In a news conference, Kejriwal stated that COVID-19 instances grew in the city over the previous several days. It was above 100 cases on Sunday. He went on to say that we don't know if they are conventional COVID-19 cases or the Omicron variation. So, to determine this, the government has chosen to submit samples from all positive instances for genome sequencing. He also requested that COVID-19 vaccination boosters be offered to Delhi residents who are completely immunised.

    Furthermore, the Delhi CM announced a crucial Cabinet decision to prolong the free ration plan for six more months till May 31, 2022. Furthermore, the Aam Aadmi Party leader advised residents not to panic in the face of the Omicron danger, noting that the city administration has prepared appropriate medical provisions if the new COVID-19 form spreads.

    The Delhi CM stated that because most of the new COVID-19 patients would not require hospitalisation, the home isolation system would be reinforced. On December 23, a review meeting will be convened in this respect. The CM further stated that specialists informed the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that Omicron spreads swiftly but had minor symptoms on Monday.

    Also Read | As Delhi shivers at 3.1 degree Celsius, yellow alert issued for national capital

    The Delhi Chief Minister stated that the government would improve the home isolation system because most patients would not require hospitalisation. He stated that there is no need to be concerned about Omicron infection since we have enough safeguards at hospitals if it spreads. He also asked the people to use masks and remain vigilant to prevent the infection from spreading. The AAP leader declared that the limitation on truck access into Delhi would be abolished immediately.

    Meanwhile, four more Omicron cases were reported in Delhi on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the national capital to 28. Four persons have been hospitalised to Max Hospital in Saket after being determined to be afflicted with the variation.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 3:48 PM IST
