Kandou AI has opened its India Chip Design Headquarters in Hyderabad, a strategic engineering hub for semiconductor design and AI systems. The move reinforces its commitment to developing talent and strengthening the city's growing tech ecosystem.

Kandou AI on Friday announced the opening of its India Chip Design Headquarters in Hyderabad, marking an important milestone in the company's global engineering expansion and its mission to power the future of AI infrastructure, a release said.

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Located at Krishe Emerald in Kondapur, Hyderabad, the new headquarters will serve as a strategic engineering hub for advanced semiconductor design, high-speed connectivity, and next-generation AI system development. The opening reflects Kandou AI's continued investment in world-class chip design talent in India and its commitment to strengthening Hyderabad's rapidly growing semiconductor ecosystem.

Addressing Critical AI Infrastructure Challenges

As AI workloads continue to scale, the industry faces growing pressure to move more data, faster, and with greater power efficiency. From data centers to high-performance compute platforms, connectivity is becoming a critical system-level enabler. Kandou AI's work sits at the heart of this challenge, delivering advanced semiconductor solutions designed to improve bandwidth, latency, and energy efficiency across modern compute architectures.

A Hub for Global Engineering

The Hyderabad headquarters marks a significant expansion of Kandou AI's global engineering footprint, enhancing the company's ability to develop and scale world-class semiconductor and AI infrastructure technologies across international teams. Located in one of India's premier semiconductor and technology hubs, the center will house core engineering functions--including chip design, verification, validation, firmware, software, systems engineering, and customer-facing technical teams--fostering closer collaboration, accelerating innovation, and supporting customers worldwide.

Inauguration Ceremony

The headquarters was inaugurated during a ceremony attended by employees, customers, partners, industry leaders, and government representatives. The event featured a traditional diya-lighting ceremony, a fireside chat, and demonstrations of Kandou AI's next-generation AI infrastructure technologies, followed by a networking reception. The ceremony was attended by Chief Guest KT Rama Rao, MLA, Working President of BRS, and former Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, and was hosted by Srujan Linga, CEO and Co-Founder of Kandou AI.

Leadership on Hyderabad's Potential

"Hyderabad has established itself as one of the world's premier destinations for semiconductor engineering talent," said Srujan Linga, CEO and Co-Founder of Kandou AI. "The depth of technical expertise here is exceptional, and this new headquarters reflects our long-term commitment to building world-class semiconductor and AI infrastructure technologies from Hyderabad. Beyond growing our own engineering team, we are committed to working with universities, industry, and government to help develop the next generation of semiconductor engineers and further strengthen Hyderabad's position as a global semiconductor design hub."

"Hyderabad's success has always been built on exceptional talent, strong industry collaboration, and a long-term vision for technology-led growth," said KT Rama Rao. "Kandou AI's decision to establish its India headquarters here is another testament to the city's emergence as a globally recognized semiconductor and deep technology hub. I congratulate the Kandou AI team and look forward to seeing the company contribute to innovation, high-value employment, and the continued growth of Telangana's semiconductor ecosystem."

The opening of the Hyderabad headquarters further strengthens Kandou AI's global engineering organization and reinforces the company's long-term commitment to developing world-class engineering talent and advancing Hyderabad's position as one of the world's leading semiconductor design hubs. (ANI)