BJP leader Abhishek Kumar Sinha withdrew from Bihar's Bankipur Assembly by-election citing family reasons. The party has named Neeraj Kumar Sinha as his replacement for the by-poll, which will be held on July 30.

BJP Leader Withdraws from By-poll

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Abhishek Kumar Sinha on Friday withdrew from the Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar, citing family reasons, while saying he would continue serving the party despite opting out of the electoral contest.

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Addressing reporters in Patna, Sinha said, "Due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the Assembly by-election. I will continue to serve faithfully as a party worker."

Reading out the letter he submitted to Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi, Sinha said the party had selected him as the NDA candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election and thanked the central and state leadership for reposing faith in him.

"I have just handed a letter to State President, Sanjay Saraogi, which I am now reading out before you. The Bharatiya Janata Party had selected me as the NDA candidate for the by-election in the Bankipur Assembly constituency. I express my gratitude to the central and state leadership for this. I wish to humbly inform you that, due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the Assembly by-election. I will continue to serve faithfully as a party worker," he said.

Neeraj Kumar Sinha Named New Candidate

Following Sinha's withdrawal, the BJP named Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election.

After being announced as the party's nominee, Neeraj Kumar Sinha thanked the party leadership and expressed confidence of winning the seat. "I am overjoyed. I am deeply grateful to the top leadership, the state president, our leader Nitin Nabin ji, as well as Amit Shah ji and Narendra Modi ji. I am grateful to them all. I started as a booth mantri; I served as a mandal president twice and also worked as a district vice-president in the Yuva Morcha. I am certain of a massive victory. Working together with all the party workers and the general public--who are going to shower their blessings on the Bankipur constituency--we will succeed. People will vote based on the work done by our leadership," he said.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi later felicitated Neeraj Kumar Sinha after the party announced his candidature for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll.

By-election Details

In Bihar, the by-polls for the 182-Bankipur Assembly Constituency were called following the resignation of Nitin Nabin. The polling for the assembly seats in Bihar will be conducted on July 30 (Thursday), while the counting of votes is slated for August 3 (Monday).