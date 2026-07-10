Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis doubled down on his 'bhade ke tattu' remark, replacing it with 'bhatka gardabh' and 'suparibaaz' to slam those spreading rumours about the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link, calling it an insult to the state.

Fadnavis Doubles Down, Replaces 'Hired Hacks' with 'Wandering Donkeys'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis doubled down on his "Bhade ke tattu" remark in the Assembly, slamming the people spreading rumours about the disruption to the Missing Link of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway amid heavy rainfall and landslide, as "bhatka gardabh" (wandering donkeys) "suparibaaz" (contracted hatchet men).

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Addressing the Assembly on Friday, CM Fadnavis maintained that spreading false news by saying "Rs 7,000 crore went down the drain" was an insult to Maharashtra. "The other day I spoke in the assembly and majhya bhashanane lokanna mirchi laagli (many people felt stung). 7,000 crore rupees went down the drain... 7,000 crore went down the drain... 7,000 crore went down the drain... This is not an insult to me; it is an insult to Maharashtra itself. Planting false news and spreading rumours is an insult to Maharashtra," he said. The Chief Minister added, "However, while speaking, I used the Hindi phrase 'bhade ke tattu' (hired hacks); some people were offended by this and remarked that the Chief Minister ought to use cultured language. So, Nanabhau, I went and did some research. Now, I withdraw the phrase 'bhade ke tattu' and, using cultured language, replace it with 'bhatka gardabh' (wandering donkeys). If anyone still doesn't understand, then let's call them 'suparibaaz' (contracted hatchet men). But I was only speaking about certain 'suparibaaz'--I simply couldn't understand why so many others took offence."

CM Calls Raj Thackeray a 'Mimicry Artist'

Hitting back at MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his criticism, Fadnavis called him a "mimicry artist." He also called Raj Thackeray a "friend" from whom the Mahayuti had no danger in politics. Fadnavis said, "Anyway, let that be. I spoke a sentence in Hindi, and the very people who should have understood didn't, but instead, someone else felt the sting. Our 'mimicry artist' started asking me why I spoke in Hindi. I delivered the entire speech in Marathi, after all. But I have no issue with it. He is a friend, and since he is a friend, we face no political threat from him. I am glad he is in politics; had he ventured into the field of mimicry, not a single stand-up comedian would have had a market left."

The Original 'Hired Stooges' Controversy

The controversy ignited when CM Fadnavis on July 8 criticised the social media posts regarding the alleged disruption to the Missing Link on the expressway, and said "will not spare" such people. "People who even a dog wouldn't acknowledge are now taking to social media to hurl abuses at everyone, including the Chief Minister. Some Bhade ke tattu (hired stooges) were writing about the 'missing link' on social media in exchange for money. I want to tell them: if you insult Maharashtra, we will not spare you," the CM said in the House on July 8.

Aaditya Thackeray Accuses CM of Threats

After Fadnavis' "will not spare" remark, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray accused Fadnavis of threatening the leaders criticising the government. "Their (Devendra Fadnavis's) threat was not just for the opposition. Their threat was for every person who asks questions in the country or the state. If anyone dared to ask a question, this was a threat against them. Through these threats, they are trying to show BJP leaders how worthy they are to sit in the Centre for the BJP," he said.

Raj Thackeray Criticises CM's Language

Questioning Fadnavis for using Hindi in the Assembly, Raj Thackeray asked the CM to acknowledge the disruption to the Missing Link of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway amid heavy rainfall and the landslide. "The Chief Minister should have acknowledged the incident of the missing link, and in fact, should have said that an inquiry into this matter will be conducted and action will be taken against the guilty. But instead, they are saying that I will take care of it. What kind of language is this coming from the mouth of the Chief Minister of a cultured Maharashtra?" Raj Thackeray said while addressing a party meeting on Thursday.