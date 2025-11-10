Eight people died and seven were injured after a major explosion near the Red Fort Metro station in New Delhi on Monday evening. Eyewitnesses described a loud blast and cars exploding. Three of the injured are in serious condition.

An eyewitness recounted the aftermath of an explosion near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in the national capital on Monday evening.

Eight people succumbed to injuries before reaching the hospital, while seven others are undergoing treatment, three of them in serious condition, said a senior official of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, told ANI.

Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

Rajiv Choudhary, Bus driver, recounted the incident, saying, "All the vehicles were moving slowly on the road. Suddenly, a loud explosion happened, my vehicle's windows were all broken, and I flew into the air... I couldn't see who was in the vehicle that was engulfed in fire... beside my vehicle, I saw one dead body... police reached immediately."

Eyewitness Yasin Hussain, who was travelling from Kashmere Gate, said he fainted after the impact and regained consciousness five minutes later. "I was coming from Kashmere Gate, when the explosion happened, I fell on the ground, after 5 minutes I got up after fainting...there were 4-5 cars which exploded," he told ANI.

Noida resident Bhupinder Singh, who was crossing the road after a red light, narrowly escaped. "I was on my vehicle and just crossing the road after redlight, suddenly I heard blast..and blast happened just at car after my back ...I just left the car, and fled. I got saved by god grace ..I don't know how many people died," Singh said while crying.

Investigation Underway

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, and eight people died before reaching the hospital, while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday.

Delhi Police officials said they are investigating the incident. "As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done."

DIG CRPF, who reached the spot, said it is too early to say anything. "I am just going to the site...," he said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said they got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. "We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 pm, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot," he said. (ANI)