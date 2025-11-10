A massive car explosion near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening shook Delhi, engulfing nearby vehicles in flames and claiming 10 lives. Eyewitnesses described the blast as deafening and chaotic.

At least 10 people were killed after a powerful explosion ripped through a car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. The blast triggered a fire that swiftly spread to three to four vehicles and damaged other cars in the busy area. Nearby windows cracked and pedestrians rushed to safety as the booming impact echoed through the crowded streets.

The visuals showed fire plumes billowing from the burning cars, adding to the horror.

Eyewitness horror and public panic

Witnesses described scenes of chaos and fear. One shopkeeper said, "I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die…"

Another resident reported seeing body parts on the road and damaged vehicles, "When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened."

Another local resident Rajdhar Pandey said, “I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby.”

Emergency response and casualties

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about 6:55 pm and dispatched seven fire tenders and 15 CAT ambulances to the scene. Officials said they brought the fire under control after an intense operation. According to hospital data, eight people were killed and several others injured, including some in serious condition. The precise nature of the injuries is still being assessed.

The blast takes place on the same day police seized about 360 kg of suspected ammonium-nitrate explosive material and multiple weapons in a joint operation between the Haryana Police and the Jammu & Kashmir Police in Faridabad. Authorities arrested two suspects, including one doctor. Investigators are now exploring if these two incidents are connected or merely coincidental.

Security tightened, investigation launched

The Delhi Police has cordoned off the area and deployed forensic teams to examine the site. A special cell is investigating to determine the cause of the explosion and whether it was deliberate. Security has been heightened across the city, especially around key metro stations and public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies)