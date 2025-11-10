Following a deadly car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro station, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed a coordinated, multi-agency investigation involving the NIA, NSG, and Delhi Police to determine the cause of the blast.

Taking cognisance of a deadly explosion near the Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau and directed a coordinated multiple agency investigation in the case.

Amit Shah Orders Multi-Agency Probe

In a telephonic conversation soon after the incident that led to multiple deaths following an explosion in a car near the Red Fort metro station, Shah spoke in detail with IB chief Tapan Deka and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and took stock of the situation. He also directed a coordinated investigation involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and Delhi Police.

According to officials, all the concerned agencies have been asked to "conduct a thorough probe into the cause and nature of the explosion and to submit a detailed report at the earliest."

Security Tightened, Investigation Underway

Security has been tightened in and around the blast site, and forensic teams have been deployed to collect evidence.

Meanwhile, an NIA team has arrived at the incident site and started assisting the Delhi Police. (ANI)