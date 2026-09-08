Assam will hold Sishu Krida Samaroh for U-12s for the first time to identify sports talent. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced it as part of Khel Maharan 3.0, with 120 athletes set to receive monthly scholarships for two years.

For the first time, the Assam government will hold Sishu Krida Samaroh (Under 12 years) in the state to identify talent. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday.

Assam Launches Khel Maharan 3.0 with Focus on U-12 Talent

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the State Cabinet has approved the conduct of Khel Maharan 3.0 – ‘Sishu Krida Samaroh’ covering all 35 districts across Assam during FY 2026–27. "The initiative focuses on mass grassroot participation, early-age talent identification (specifically Under-12), and structured athlete development through formal partnerships and long-term financial assistance. Under Sishu Krida Samaroh (U-12 Scholarship), a total of 120 selected Under-12 athletes will receive a financial scholarship of Rs. 2,000 per month for 2 years to support training and development. Residential coaching camps in Guwahati will feature top Indian and foreign coaches, while high-performing indigenous coaches will be sent to top national institutes. The Khel Maharan 3.0 will start from 1 November 2026," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma added, "Every year we have organised Khel Maharan or Sanskritik Mahasangram in alternate years. Last year we organised Sanskritik Mahasangram, and this year we will organise Khel Maharan in the state. This year we will organise a Sishu Krida Samaroh for children below 12 years of age, and the main aim is to identify talent. We will give scholarships to identified talented children, and we will try to bring them to the good centres.”

The Assam CM further underlined that Khel Maharan will also be held in the state first at the Village Panchayat level, next at the assembly constituency level, district level and finally at the state level in Guwahati. "We will organise Khel Maharan from November 1, and these state-level competitions will be held in Guwahati on January 18-23. The Assam cabinet has approved holding Khel Maharan in the state from November 1 to January 23," he added.

Other Major Cabinet Approvals

Welfare and Administrative Reforms

The State Cabinet has approved distribution of Free Bicycles to the students of Class IX for the FY- 2025-26. It has also approved relaxation of qualifying service for promotion from the post of Computer Operator to Junior Administrative Assistant of Assam Secretariat to three years instead of four years, who were appointed on May 25, 2023.

“The State Cabinet has approved enhancement of relaxation of the upper age limit for entry into Government Services for Grade III and Grade IV posts in respect of Ex-servicemen from the existing age of 42 years to 45 years. This will enable wider participation of ex-servicemen in the recruitment process for entering into State Government services," the Chief Minister said.

Economic and Environmental Policies

He also said that the State Cabinet has approved the Assam Green Cess Policy, 2026 - framework for levy of Green Cess in Assam in different identified sectors which are using natural resources and need to be regulated for Sustainable Development. "The cess thus generated will be used for revamping and repairing embankments, financing solar power projects, etc. Cabinet agreed in principle to levy Green Cess on the Stone Crushing Unit, Brick kilns, Imported Timber, Pollution index based Industrial Unit, transfer of ownership of pre-owned motor vehicles," the Chief Minister said.

The Assam Cabinet also approved restructuring of the Commissionerate of Taxes. Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that the Assam Cabinet has approved a major restructuring of the Commissionerate of Taxes, Assam, thereby creating 157 new statutory officer posts and 4 ITO posts, increasing the overall strength from 540 to 701.

"We are also reorganising operations into 11 functional zones, including the new Kamrup Zone, and adopting GST-aligned rank nomenclature. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, our focus is clear - modern institutions, greater efficiency and a tax administration ready for the needs of a fast-growing Assam," the State Finance Minister said. (ANI)