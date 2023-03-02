Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi's Ashram flyover to reopen on March 6 after months of extension work

    The Ashram-DND flyover will reopen for commuters from March 6 after two months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced. The eagerly anticipated unveiling of the Ashram flyover, which was originally scheduled to debut on February 28, will take place on Monday.

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 9:50 AM IST

    Following a two-month closure, the Ashram-DND overpass will reopen to traffic on March 6, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced. Between Ashram Chowk and DND, the flyover will enable travellers to skip three traffic signals, facilitating smoother traffic flow.

    Since January 1, 2023, the Ashram Flyover Road's two lanes have been blocked because a connecting road is being built to join it to the New Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyover. The 1.5-km-long Ashram flyover connects South Delhi to Noida in Uttar Pradesh. 

    Also Read | Karnataka govt employees withdraw strike after 17% hike in basic salary

    Between south and central Delhi, as well as Faridabad, Ashram Chowk is a key junction. The intersection connects the Ring Road and the Mathura Road (connecting Lajpath Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan as well as the DND flyover). The overpass will ease commuter traffic from Noida and other areas of Delhi to South Delhi once it is finished.

    After officials failed two dates, the flyover will finally be inaugurated. The important flyover was scheduled to resume to the public on Tuesday but was delayed due to the arrest of Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi.

    Also read: When will he resign?: BJP calls CM Arvind Kejriwal liquor scam 'kingpin'; check details

    Currently, vehicles coming and going from Noida and Ghaziabad to South Delhi have to grapple with congestion while travelling from the DND loop to the Ashram intersection. According to officials, the flyover will help drivers to more easily navigate the three traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and DND.

    Following Ministerial approval, the flyover expansion building project got under way in June 2020. The project's overall cost is Rs 128.25 crore, and the flyover's entire length, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres.

    Also read: EAM Jaishankar reacts to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s comments on BBC tax issue

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 9:50 AM IST
