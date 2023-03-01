Karnataka govt employees withdraw strike after 17% hike in basic salary

The decision on withdrawal of the indefinite strike which commenced today was announced by the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association President CS Shadakshari.

Karnataka government employees on Wednesday (March 1) withdrew their indefinite strike after the state government announced a 17 percent hike in basic salary as interim relief and constituted a committee on the pension scheme.

The employees had demanded interim relief of 40 percent increase in basic salary and revision of salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission.

On their demand to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Government said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility.

Earlier, CS Shadakshari had said that all services, including hospitals, other than casualty and essential services, will be affected.

Reacting to the strike, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the administration is ready to seek the 7th Pay Commission's interim report immediately and implement it.

"We are ready to immediately direct the seventh pay commission to submit the interim report and implement it," CM Bommai had said. Despite the chief minister's efforts, the employees had decided to continue with the strike.