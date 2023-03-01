Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EAM Jaishankar reacts to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s comments on BBC tax issue

    Last month, Indian tax authorities carried out surveys at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. The action by the tax authorities came against the backdrop of a controversy over a documentary released by the British Broadcaster about the 2002 Gujarat riots.

    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    All entities operating in India must fully comply with relevant laws, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday (March 1) told his British counterpart James Cleverly, who raised the BBC tax survey issue during a meeting with him.

    James Cleverly is in India to attend a crucial meeting of the G20 foreign ministers on March 1 and 2. Jaishankar and Cleverly held bilateral talks on a range of issues including ways to expand two-way engagement in a number of areas.

    "UK Foreign Secretary brought up the BBC tax issue with EAM today. He was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations," a source in the Indian government said.

    Last month, Indian tax authorities carried out surveys at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. The action by the tax authorities came against the backdrop of a controversy over a documentary released by the British Broadcaster about the 2002 Gujarat riots.

    In a tweet, Jaishankar said the two sides reviewed the progress in the bilateral relations and exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda.

    "Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly of the UK.Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme," he said.

    "Also exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda," he added.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
