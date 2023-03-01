Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When will he resign?: BJP calls CM Arvind Kejriwal liquor scam 'kingpin'; check details

    When will he resign?: BJP calls CM Arvind Kejriwal liquor scam 'kingpin'; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    A day after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from the Cabinet, the BJP on Wednesday (March 1) intensified its attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal and asked when will he resign.

    Sisodia, who was handling 18 of the total 33 departments in the Delhi government, was arrested on Sunday evening by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case, while Jain, currently lodged in Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in connection with a money laundering case.

    Also read: EAM Jaishankar reacts to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s comments on BBC tax issue

    "His pawns have resigned. When will he resign," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asked at a press conference and added that Kejriwal was the "kingpin" of the alleged corruption in framing of the Delhi excise policy, now withdrawn, in which his deputy Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI.

    Bhatia also targeted Kejriwal over Sisodia's resignation letter, saying that it is undated which raises a lot of questions.

    "The resignation letter of Manish Sisodia raises very pertinent questions as it does not have a date. Is it because the kingpin of the excise policy scam Arvind Kejriwal has yet again played with the Constitution. The surfacing of this undated letter reveals a lot about their practices," he said.

    Also read: Air India pee-gate: DGCA rejects pilot's plea, upholds suspension; check details

    Kejriwal heads the Cabinet and council of ministers and "you are in a position to influence the ongoing investigation, in which your involvement is writ large", the BJP spokesperson said.

    Bhatia also demanded that Kailash Gahlot should also resign as minister as he was part of the group of ministers of the Delhi government that approved the liquor policy.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
