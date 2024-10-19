Delhi air pollution: National capital's air quality dips to 'poor', GRAP-1 to be implemented

Delhi's air quality dropped to 'Poor' with Anand Vihar reaching 'Very Poor'. The Delhi government activated GRAP-1, deploying anti-smog guns and teams to monitor construction sites and manage dust levels.

A thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Saturday as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 251, categorised as ‘Poor’ by the Central Pollution Control Board. The air quality in Anand Vihar and other parts of the national capital fell to 334, which is classified as "Very Poor," while the India Gate and the surrounding region scored "Poor" AQI.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the majority of people will experience breathing difficulties after extended exposure to an AQI classified as "Poor," while those classified as "Very Poor" may get respiratory illnesses. According to a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, the Delhi government on Tuesday declared that strict adherence to the Graded Response Action Plan-1 (GRAP-1) will be implemented in order to enhance the quality of the air in the nation's capital.

The statement came after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi presided over a high-level meeting attended by senior officials and Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

The statement claims that 99 teams have been tasked with checking building sites for dust management. Two hundred anti-smog weapons will be deployed by the Public Welfare Department (PWD), thirty by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), fourteen by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), and eighty by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Delhi Police will also place more officers in high-traffic locations, and Home Guards will be available if necessary. In addition, Chief Minister Atishi asked Delhi citizens to use the Green Delhi app to report pollution occurrences, carpool, and avoid burning trash or crackers.

With special emphasis to the clearance of construction and demolition (C&D) debris, which raises PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels and contributes to dust pollution, the teams will make sure that dust control procedures are followed at both public and private construction sites, she said.This season, anti-smog cannons will be used to further reduce road dust. 200 anti-smog guns were placed on the PWD's highways and at significant pollution hotspots under Atishi's direction.

