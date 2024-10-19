Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi air pollution: National capital's air quality dips to 'poor', GRAP-1 to be implemented

    Delhi's air quality dropped to 'Poor' with Anand Vihar reaching 'Very Poor'. The Delhi government activated GRAP-1, deploying anti-smog guns and teams to monitor construction sites and manage dust levels.

    Delhi air pollution: National capital's air quality dips to 'poor', GRAP-1 to be implemented gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 9:48 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    A thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Saturday as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 251, categorised as ‘Poor’ by the Central Pollution Control Board. The air quality in Anand Vihar and other parts of the national capital fell to 334, which is classified as "Very Poor," while the India Gate and the surrounding region scored "Poor" AQI.

    According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the majority of people will experience breathing difficulties after extended exposure to an AQI classified as "Poor," while those classified as "Very Poor" may get respiratory illnesses. According to a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, the Delhi government on Tuesday declared that strict adherence to the Graded Response Action Plan-1 (GRAP-1) will be implemented in order to enhance the quality of the air in the nation's capital.

    The statement came after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi presided over a high-level meeting attended by senior officials and Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

    The statement claims that 99 teams have been tasked with checking building sites for dust management. Two hundred anti-smog weapons will be deployed by the Public Welfare Department (PWD), thirty by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), fourteen by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), and eighty by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

    Delhi Police will also place more officers in high-traffic locations, and Home Guards will be available if necessary. In addition, Chief Minister Atishi asked Delhi citizens to use the Green Delhi app to report pollution occurrences, carpool, and avoid burning trash or crackers.

    With special emphasis to the clearance of construction and demolition (C&D) debris, which raises PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels and contributes to dust pollution, the teams will make sure that dust control procedures are followed at both public and private construction sites, she said.This season, anti-smog cannons will be used to further reduce road dust. 200 anti-smog guns were placed on the PWD's highways and at significant pollution hotspots under Atishi's direction.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IAF UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya continues journey to Guwahati vkp

    IAF-UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya, continues journey to Guwahati

    Relief for Bhavani Revanna as Supreme Court upholds High Court decision granting bail in kidnapping case vkp

    Relief for Bhavani Revanna as Supreme Court upholds HC's decision, granting bail in kidnapping case

    Karnataka Education minister Madhu Bangarappa clarifies no board exams for classes 5 8 and 9th vkp

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa clarifies, 'No board exams for classes 5, 8 and 9'

    SWR announces special trains for Deepavali from Bengaluru to Karwar Check details vkp

    SWR announces special trains for Deepavali from Bengaluru to Karwar; Check details

    Caught on cam: NEET coaching centre owner brutally thrashes boys with stick, throws slippers at girls (WATCH) shk

    Caught on cam: NEET coaching centre owner brutally thrashes boys with stick, throws slippers at girls | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites? gcw

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites?

    IAF UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya continues journey to Guwahati vkp

    IAF-UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya, continues journey to Guwahati

    Jaat Sunny Deol next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday RBA

    Jaat: Sunny Deol’s next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy shk

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it gcw

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon