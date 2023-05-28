Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi: 10,000 police personnel deployed ahead of wrestlers' march to new Parliament today

    It is reportedly said that the wrestlers along with the farmers are expected to march to the new parliament house in Delhi today. The Delhi Police were seen briefly stopping the vehicles near the border in strict checking for those entering the national capital.

    First Published May 28, 2023, 9:24 AM IST

    The Delhi Police on Sunday (May 28) beefed up the security near the Singhu border, ITO road, and Tikri border area as farmers and Khap panchayat leaders are expected to join the wrestlers who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers.

    Barricades have been put up by the Delhi police. The protesting wrestlers will organise a "Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat" today ahead of their march to the new parliament house.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that all entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations have been closed for passenger movement. Interchange facilities are available at Central Secretariat.

    Speaking to a news agency, DCP East Delhi, Amrutha Gugulot said, "Delhi police are prepared for such situations. We have enough force to deploy. Last time the border was closed for months because of the protesters (farmers' protests). We have prepared our forces so that such situations don't arise again. We will convince the protesters to return."

    Special CP, Law and Order, Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak, while talking about the security arrangement said, "8,000-10,000 personnel have been deployed to ensure that there is no disturbance in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building."

    On Saturday, wrestling body chief Singh said that he is willing to face a narco test. He also urged the wrestlers who are protesting to not hold any kind of agitation near the new Parliament building, which was inaugurated today.

    "The country is getting a new Parliament building and it is a matter of pride. But I was saddened when I heard that wrestlers want to carry out their agitation near it. I urge these wrestlers that I am ready, ready for the narco test, ready for everything," he said.

    Earlier, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that the wrestlers will hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on May 28. She said, "We have decided to hold a peaceful women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on May 28. Police have closed New Delhi but we request everyone to attend Mahila Panchayat...we will suffer all the atrocities by Police without any violence."

