Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Parliament: 900 artisans from UP spent 10 lakh hours weaving carpets for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

    The new Parliament building, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, showcases exquisite motifs of national bird peacock and national flower lotus in the carpets of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

    New Parliament: 900 artisans from UP spent 10 lakh man-hours weaving carpets for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 28, 2023, 8:17 AM IST

    Premium hand-knotted carpets weaved laboriously by as many as 900 artisans from Uttar Pradesh for a whopping '10 lakh man-hours' will adorn the floors of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building.

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

    The new Parliament building, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, showcases exquisite motifs of the national bird peacock and national flower lotus in the carpets of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

    Obeetee Carpets, the over-100-year-old Indian company behind the project, said weavers crafted more than 150 carpets each for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha "before stitching them into a single carpet in the form of a semi-circle to sync with the architecture of each of the Houses spread across 35,000 square feet of area".

    "The weavers had to craft the carpets for halls measuring up to 17,500 square feet each. This posed a significant challenge for the design team, as they had to meticulously craft the carpet in separate pieces and seamlessly join them together, ensuring that the creative mastery of the weavers blended harmoniously to create a unified carpet that can sustain heavy footfall," Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman of Obeetee Carpets, said.

    While the colours used in Rajya Sabha has been primarily inspired by the shade of kokum red, the look of Lok Sabha is based on Indian agave green with inspirations from the plumes of the Indian peacock.  

    Laying emphasis on the intricacies of the workmanship, he said that as many as "120 knots per square inch" were woven to create the carpets, totalling "over 600 million knots".

    The weavers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and Mirzapur districts, have spent a whopping "10 lakh man-hours" to carpet the Upper and Lower Houses of the new Parliament building.  

     "We began the project in 2020 right in the middle of the pandemic. The weaving process started by September 2021, was over by May 2022, and the installation commenced in November 2022. Crafting each carpet with a high density of 120 knots per square inch took approximately seven months," Chatterjee said. 

    Teak from Maharashtra, carpets from UP, granite from Rajasthan: New Parliament a reflection of India

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 8:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

    BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

    Superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi for making Tamilians proud with Sengol in new Parliament building snt

    Superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi for 'making Tamilians proud' with Sengol in new Parliament building

    Astrologer who predicted Congress' win in Karnataka now forecasts poll-bound Telangana's fate snt

    Astrologer who predicted Congress' win in Karnataka now forecasts poll-bound Telangana's fate

    WATCH Sengol handed over to PM Modi ahead of the new Parliament building inauguration snt

    WATCH: Sengol handed over to PM Modi ahead of the new Parliament building inauguration

    NITI Aayog: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel asks Centre to make 'permanent arrangement' for GST compensation AJR

    NITI Aayog: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel asks Centre to make 'permanent arrangement' for GST compensation

    Recent Stories

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

    BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

    Menstrual Hygiene Day: 5 practices to adopt for comfortable periods ADC

    Menstrual Hygiene Day: 5 practices to adopt for comfortable periods

    Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: Removing the shame and stigma around menstruation RBA

    Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: Removing the shame and stigma around menstruation

    Superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi for making Tamilians proud with Sengol in new Parliament building snt

    Superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi for 'making Tamilians proud' with Sengol in new Parliament building

    IPL 2023: CSK better prepared for final compared to past, says coach Stephen Fleming snt

    IPL 2023: CSK better prepared for final compared to past, says coach Stephen Fleming

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon