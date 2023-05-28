New Parliament inauguration: PM Modi, Ministers and CMs attend 'Sarv-dharma' prayers

PM Modi carried the "Sengol" in a procession amid tunes of "nadaswaram" and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers and Chief Ministers of different States on Sunday (May 28) attended a multi-faith prayer meeting at the new Parliament building.

Dressed in a traditional attire, PM Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building (WATCH)

The prime minister prostrated before the "Sengol" and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.

PM Modi then carried the "Sengol" in a procession amid tunes of "nadaswaram" and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

New Parliament: 900 artisans from UP spent 10 lakh hours weaving carpets for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

The prime minister felicitated some workers who played key roles in the construction of the new Parliament building.

Meanwhile, as many as 21 political parties have boycotted the function. It is estimated that more than 550 MPs will not be present.