Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Parliament inauguration: PM Modi, Ministers and CMs attend 'Sarv-dharma' prayers

    PM Modi carried the "Sengol" in a procession amid tunes of "nadaswaram" and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

    New Parliament inauguration: PM Modi, Ministers and CMs attend 'Sarv-dharma' prayers AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2023, 8:50 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers and Chief Ministers of different States on Sunday (May 28) attended a multi-faith prayer meeting at the new Parliament building.

    Dressed in a traditional attire, PM Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building (WATCH)

    The prime minister prostrated before the "Sengol" and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.

    PM Modi then carried the "Sengol" in a procession amid tunes of "nadaswaram" and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

    New Parliament: 900 artisans from UP spent 10 lakh hours weaving carpets for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

    The prime minister felicitated some workers who played key roles in the construction of the new Parliament building. 

    Meanwhile, as many as 21 political parties have boycotted the function. It is estimated that more than 550 MPs will not be present.

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 8:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'My Parliament My Pride', calls it 'magnificent new home for people who uphold Constitution'

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'My Parliament My Pride', calls it 'a new home for people who uphold Constitution' (WATCH)

    New Parliament: 900 artisans from UP spent 10 lakh man-hours weaving carpets for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

    New Parliament: 900 artisans from UP spent 10 lakh hours weaving carpets for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building (WATCH)

    Superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi for making Tamilians proud with Sengol in new Parliament building snt

    Superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi for 'making Tamilians proud' with Sengol in new Parliament building

    Astrologer who predicted Congress' win in Karnataka now forecasts poll-bound Telangana's fate snt

    Astrologer who predicted Congress' win in Karnataka now forecasts poll-bound Telangana's fate

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'My Parliament My Pride', calls it 'magnificent new home for people who uphold Constitution'

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'My Parliament My Pride', calls it 'a new home for people who uphold Constitution' (WATCH)

    Daily Horoscope for May 28, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Pisces; be careful Gemini AJR

    Daily Horoscope for May 28, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Pisces; be careful Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for May 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    New Parliament: 900 artisans from UP spent 10 lakh man-hours weaving carpets for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

    New Parliament: 900 artisans from UP spent 10 lakh hours weaving carpets for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon