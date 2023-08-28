'Declare Moon as Hindu Sanatan Rashtra...' Seer's outlandish demand

In his video message, Swami Chakrapani said, "Parliament ought to formally designate the Moon as a Hindu Sanatan Rashtra and establish the Chandrayaan-3's landing site, known as 'Shiv Shakti Point,' as its capital, securing it against any potential terrorists."

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, a well-known Hindu seer notorious for his eccentric statements, has made some unusual demands. He has called for the Moon to be declared as 'Hindu Rashtra' with the landing site of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft serving as its capital.

As the national president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, he urged the Indian government to establish its authority over the Moon before other faiths do and requested Parliament to pass a resolution supporting this claim.

Recently, after ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 achieved a historic soft landing on the Moon's south pole, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the landing site would be named 'Shiv Shakti Point.'

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj shared a video on social media, emphasizing the need for swift action by the Indian government to safeguard the site from individuals with extremist ideologies, referring to them as potential "terrorists."

In his video message, he stated, "Parliament should officially declare the Moon as a Hindu Sanatan Rashtra and develop the landing site of Chandrayaan-3, 'Shiv Shakti Point,' as its capital to ensure it remains inaccessible to those with jihadist inclinations."

Controversial Statements in the Past

Swami Chakrapani has a history of engaging in unconventional actions. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he organized a "gaumutra party" in the national capital, where he and fellow members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha consumed cow urine as a supposed preventive measure against the virus. He claimed that the virus originated from the killing and consumption of animals.

In 2018, during the devastating floods in Kerala, Swami Chakrapani suggested that individuals who consumed beef in the state should not receive any assistance.

Earlier this year, he established a "Dharma Censor Board" to monitor and regulate content in Bollywood films, web series, music videos, and other media forms that he believed insulted the Hindu religion.