Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Declare Moon as Hindu Sanatan Rashtra...' Seer's outlandish demand

    In his video message, Swami Chakrapani said, "Parliament ought to formally designate the Moon as a Hindu Sanatan Rashtra and establish the Chandrayaan-3's landing site, known as 'Shiv Shakti Point,' as its capital, securing it against any potential terrorists."

    Declare Moon as Hindu Sanatan Rashtra Swami Chakrapani's outlandish demand
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, a well-known Hindu seer notorious for his eccentric statements, has made some unusual demands. He has called for the Moon to be declared as 'Hindu Rashtra' with the landing site of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft serving as its capital. 

    As the national president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, he urged the Indian government to establish its authority over the Moon before other faiths do and requested Parliament to pass a resolution supporting this claim.

    Recently, after ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 achieved a historic soft landing on the Moon's south pole, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the landing site would be named 'Shiv Shakti Point.'

    Swami Chakrapani Maharaj shared a video on social media, emphasizing the need for swift action by the Indian government to safeguard the site from individuals with extremist ideologies, referring to them as potential "terrorists."

    In his video message, he stated, "Parliament should officially declare the Moon as a Hindu Sanatan Rashtra and develop the landing site of Chandrayaan-3, 'Shiv Shakti Point,' as its capital to ensure it remains inaccessible to those with jihadist inclinations."

    Controversial Statements in the Past

    Swami Chakrapani has a history of engaging in unconventional actions. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he organized a "gaumutra party" in the national capital, where he and fellow members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha consumed cow urine as a supposed preventive measure against the virus. He claimed that the virus originated from the killing and consumption of animals.

    In 2018, during the devastating floods in Kerala, Swami Chakrapani suggested that individuals who consumed beef in the state should not receive any assistance.

    Earlier this year, he established a "Dharma Censor Board" to monitor and regulate content in Bollywood films, web series, music videos, and other media forms that he believed insulted the Hindu religion.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is it okay to name Chandrayaan-3 landing site as Shiva Shakti? Watch Sadhguru's reply

    Is it okay to name Chandrayaan-3 landing site as Shiva Shakti? Watch Sadhguru's reply

    IAF to debut at Bright Star exercise in Egypt with 5 MiG-29s, 6 transport aircraft, Garuds

    IAF to debut at Bright Star exercise in Egypt with 5 MiG-29s, 6 transport aircraft, Garuds

    Inter-State Metro: Tamil Nadu begins feasibility study while protests continue in Karnataka vkp

    Inter-State Metro: Tamil Nadu begins feasibility study while protests continue in Karnataka

    Delhi Banega Khalistan Pro Khalistani graffiti appear at Delhi metro stations; probe on AJR

    'Delhi Banega Khalistan': Pro-Khalistani graffiti appear at Delhi metro stations; probe on

    Three dead, 2 injured as fire breaks out at Mumbai's Hotel Galaxy; check details AJR

    Three dead, 2 injured as fire breaks out at Mumbai's Hotel Galaxy; check details

    Recent Stories

    Sushmita Sen opens up about her mom's 'furious' reaction when she adopted Renee at young age vma

    Sushmita Sen opens up about her mom's 'furious' reaction when she adopted Renee at young age

    Has Karan Johar watched trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan? Know details vma

    Has Karan Johar watched trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan? Know details

    Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence; opens up on parents not 'approving' her first boyfriend vma

    Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence; opens up on parents not 'approving' her first boyfriend

    Shilpa Shetty indulges in street food; relishes Mawa Cake, Ragda Pattice at a shop at Chembur - WATCH vma

    Shilpa Shetty indulges in street food; relishes Mawa Cake, Ragda Pattice at a shop at Chembur - WATCH

    Why humans in Mars still a while to go; Read to know more ATG EAI

    Why humans in Mars still a while to go; Read to know more

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon