DDA has approved Delhi Master Plan 2047, proposing major changes to Yamuna floodplain zoning, commercial activity in 70 villages, old DDA housing redevelopment and building approvals.

Delhi has now taken a significant stride in planning its future urban development. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047). This plan will govern the development of the city over the next 20 years and will deal with various aspects of development like housing, transportation, infrastructural development, environment protection, and economic development.

This approved plan will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for final approval and notification.

Change in Proposed Framework for Yamuna Floodplain Area

One of the important changes proposed in the new framework is related to the nearly 22 kilometres stretch of the Yamuna floodplain area. Under the proposed new framework, the area which is presently considered a single O zone shall be categorized as O-1 and O-2 zones.

The area falling under the O-1 zone would include the areas falling within the 25-year floodplain. No construction activity would be allowed in this zone.

The area coming under O-2 zone would consist of the area falling outside the 25-year flood boundary. Certain activities may be allowed there subject to certain conditions.

Proposed Commercial Development in 70 Villages

Apart from that, the master plan also includes the provision for commercial development and activities in 70 villages situated on the periphery of Delhi. Commercial development in these villages can take place as per the prescribed norms. This step is taken to increase the economic activity and development in the rural and peripheral parts of Delhi.

Renovation of Old DDA Houses

Another important decision made by the organization is about the renovation and reconstruction of old two-storey DDA houses. This new policy can help the owners of the old DDA houses and flats to renovate their properties.

Approval for Construction Projects and Metro Depot

In addition, the DDA has approved amendments to the 2016 UBBL. Amendments have been done in order to make the process of building approvals easier. Also, land use for the metro depot of Rithala-Kundli corridor in Narela has been approved.

Delhi 2047 Population Planning

As per the DDA, the plan is in consideration of the anticipated growth in the population of Delhi in 2047. Housing, mobility, economic growth, infrastructure, environmental protection, heritage conservation, and redevelopment of the city have been included in the larger scheme of things.

This decision was made at a meeting of the DDA headed by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. MPD-2047 will be implemented once it receives the final nod from the ministry at the central level.