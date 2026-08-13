An Executive Engineer from the UP electricity department, Uday Pratap Singh, was found in a Lucknow hotel with a former female colleague, leading to a police interrogation after the woman's husband was alerted. A video of the incident went viral, which the engineer claims is altered and that the meeting was for official work.

An Executive Engineer (XEN) with the Uttar Pradesh electricity department found himself at the center of a controversy after a video of him with a former female colleague at a hotel in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area went viral. The incident happened at the Continental Hotel, where the official, known as Executive Engineer Uday Pratap Singh, was staying with a former computer operator who had previously worked in his office, according to a story by Dainik Bhaskar.

When the woman's husband discovered they were in Lucknow and informed the local police, the situation became public. A team from the Gomti Nagar police station came at the hotel after learning of the incident in order to examine the room and interrogate Uday Pratap and the woman.

A video of the altercation appeared on the internet. Executive Engineer Uday Pratap responded to the accusations by denying any wrongdoing and asserting that the video that is making the rounds on social media is outdated and has been altered to portray false information.

Pratap clarified that during his posting in Banda, he had brought the computer operator to Lucknow to assist him with an official presentation. He insisted that the video was being shared to misrepresent what had happened and that the setting of their discussion was entirely professional.

Watch Viral Video

The lady had previously worked as a computer operator at the Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam office in Banda while Pratap was employed there, according to sources mentioned in the Dainik Bhaskar story. The two allegedly stayed in contact before meeting at the hotel in Lucknow, even tho Pratap was subsequently sent to Gonda.

Senior officials in the power department have become aware of the situation and launched an internal investigation. In order to determine the woman's official reason for being in Lucknow and the details of their hotel stay, the government is compiling information. The investigation's findings will decide any additional administrative action.