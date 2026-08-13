The Indian biking community is mourning 24-year-old Mumbai biker Riddhi Thakkar, who died in a road accident in Chhattisgarh. Hours before her death, she had shared a post documenting her final solo ride to Raipur

The Indian biker community is mourning the tragic death of 24-year-old Mumbai-based rider Riddhi Thakkar. She reportedly died on Wednesday morning, August 12, after a road accident on NH-30 in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district. According to reports, the accident involved a speeding truck in what is being investigated as a hit-and-run case.

Riddhi was popular on Instagram under the name 'gearglimpse54', where she regularly shared content from her motorcycle journeys across India. Her sudden death has left her followers shocked, with many now revisiting her final Instagram post, which was uploaded just hours before the accident.

Riddhi Thakkar's final Instagram post captured her last journey

Riddhi's final Instagram update was shared on August 11, just a day before her death. The six-slide carousel documented the third day of her Mumbai-to-Raipur motorcycle journey.

The post featured several moments from her approximately 310-km ride, including photographs of her Royal Enfield motorcycle. One image showed the bike covered in mud, which Riddhi humorously described as a "Hot mess". Another photograph captured her motorcycle on NH-53 near the Wainganga River.

The carousel also featured a brief interaction with a Chhattisgarh police officer, whom she referred to as "CG Police", along with a photograph of Riddhi holding a butterfly. The final slide showed her smiling in a selfie.

What makes the post particularly emotional for her followers is the caption accompanying the final photograph. Riddhi wrote, "See yll on day 4", expressing her excitement about continuing her journey the following day.

Her caption read: "Day 3: Mumabi > Aurangabad > Nagpur > Raipur 700 #solotravel #bikergirl #ellora."

Following news of her death, hundreds of followers reportedly flooded the comment section with messages of shock and condolences.

Riddhi Thakkar was travelling with a group of bikers

According to reports, Riddhi had reached Raipur as part of a larger motorcycle group comprising around 20 to 23 riders. The group had reportedly planned to travel towards Kanker and explore parts of the Bastar region.

During the ride, several members of the group moved ahead while Riddhi and a few other riders remained behind. It was during this stretch that a speeding trailer truck reportedly struck her motorcycle from behind.

The impact threw Riddhi onto the road, leaving her with critical injuries. Fellow riders and emergency personnel rushed her to a nearby health centre for treatment.

Given the seriousness of her injuries, particularly those involving her leg and other parts of her body, she was subsequently referred to Shriram Hospital in Dhamtari. Despite receiving medical treatment, Riddhi succumbed to her injuries.

Police investigate alleged hit-and-run

The truck driver allegedly fled the scene immediately after the collision. Police subsequently registered a case of unnatural death and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Officials are reportedly examining CCTV footage in an attempt to identify and trace the vehicle and its driver. Balod Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan is also reported to be involved in the investigation.

Riddhi's death has sparked an outpouring of grief among fellow bikers and social media users. For many of her followers, her final Instagram post has become a poignant reminder of the young rider's passion for motorcycles, travel and exploring new places.

Her final words, "See yll on day 4", have taken on an especially heartbreaking meaning following her untimely death.

Our deepest condolences to Riddhi Thakkar's family, friends and everyone who knew and followed her.