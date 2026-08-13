The Parliament's Monsoon Session is a total washout amid high-voltage counter-protests by the ruling BJP and the Opposition INDIA bloc. Both sides blamed each other for the disruption, with the opposition citing lack of accountability.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is headed for a total washout with the last day of the session also witnessing competitive protests. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition INDIA bloc staged high-voltage counter-protests at the steps of Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex on the last day of the Parliament Session.

Counter-Protests on Final Day

The BJP staged a protest at the Makar Dwar stairs within the Parliament against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's lack of acknowledgement regarding the ongoing protests in Jharkhand That was followed by controversial sloganeering by opposition MPs, led by Congress MP Pawan Khera, who were seen protesting with a toy monkey and sloganeering, "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar."

Opposition Blames Government for Washout

TMC Senior MP Saugata Roy said that the running of the house was not the oppositions responsibility and that the Government had failed the people. "The opposition does not want to hear the Home Minister's speech; they do not wish to listen to a long lecture. We wanted the government to clarify who ordered the pellet gun firing, but that explanation was not provided. He is a very powerful figure, yet he failed to run the House; let us see what happens now...The entire government is responsible. It is not our responsibility to run the House; it is theirs. It is their job to persuade and convince the opposition," he said

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the lack of accountability from the Government was responsible for the washout in the house "There is no accountability whatsoever. On the very last day, he (HM Amit Shah) stands up and declares, 'I am ready.' So, what were you doing for the past 20 days? You were right here in the Parliament complex but did not step into the House; this implies that he himself did not want the House to function. The ruling party is responsible for this. The role of the opposition is to raise issues so that the government takes cognizance of them. If they had listened to Rahul Gandhi earlier, the entire country would not be witnessing this situation today," she said.

SP MP Javed Ali Khan said, "...If the government is ready for a discussion, the entry for the Minister's statement is automatically included in the 'List of Business'; it is never done by consulting the opposition. Let him come, make a statement, and offer clarifications. Who is stopping him? Yet, his conscience has suddenly awakened to the need for a discussion just 24 hours before the session ends. He doesn't show his face for 13 days, but when only 13 hours remain, their conscience stirs? What kind of behaviour is this?"

Treasury Benches Hold LoP Responsible

The Treasury benches who were seen staging a parallel protest said that LoP in the Lok Sabha was responsible for not letting the house function "He (Lok Sabha LoP) wants to run the House just as he runs his own home. Parliament operates on a parliamentary system, yet he challenges proceedings, labouring under the delusion that Dharmendra Pradhan resigned because of him... Next, he thought he would force Amit Shah to resign, and then PM Narendra Modi. Democracy is not anyone's personal fiefdom. It functions according to a system... You, trying to take on Amit Shah? Look at what he has achieved in a democracy. Your own father knelt before the clerics during the Shah Bano case. Whereas under this government, Triple Talaq was abolished, the CAA was passed, and Article 370 and 35A were abrogated. that is what democracy is about," Giriraj Singh said.

With both side adamant on their position, the Monsoon session is headed for a total washout and the house is likely to be adjourned Sine Die. (ANI)