Porter has flagged off its 10,000th electric truck in Delhi, an event attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. This milestone reinforces Porter's commitment to cleaner, more efficient goods movement and sustainable urban logistics in India.

Porter, India's leading digital goods transportation agency, today flagged off its 10,000th electric truck in Delhi, marking a significant milestone in India's transition towards cleaner and more sustainable urban logistics. The Chief Guest, at the event was Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, who formally flagged off the vehicle in the presence of a gathering on India's vision for sustainable mobility and green logistics infrastructure.

This milestone reinforces Porter's commitment to enabling cleaner, more efficient goods movement across Indian cities. With PM Gati Shakti and the National Logistics Policy reshaping how goods move across the country, the focus is increasingly on making goods movement more efficient and sustainable. Porter's growing adoption of electric vehicles is helping reduce emissions from goods transportation and accelerate the shift towards cleaner mobility. In parallel, its technology-led approach improves asset utilisation by reducing empty runs, helping lower fuel consumption and the environmental impact of freight movement. So far Porter has eliminated 185 crore kilometres of empty runs, resulting in ₹1,000+ crore in fuel import savings for the nation. With over 50,000 electric vehicles operational every month and looking to quadruple the count in the next 5 years, the company is fulfilling its role in India's transition towards cleaner urban freight

Government Lauds EV Adoption in Logistics

Speaking at the event, Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "The flag-off of Porter's 10,000th electric truck in Delhi is an encouraging reflection of the growing adoption of electric vehicles in India's goods transportation sector. Over the last decade, India has made significant progress in building an ecosystem for electric mobility, and the next five to ten years will be critical to taking this journey further. With continued policy support, infrastructure development and innovation, we have an opportunity to make electric vehicles more affordable, safe and accessible, while strengthening India's position as a global hub for manufacturing and exports. "

Porter's Vision for a Sustainable Future

Uttam Digga, Co-Founder and CEO, Porter, said, "This is an important milestone in Porter's journey and reflects the growing role that electric trucks can play in India's goods transportation sector. Electric trucks have the potential to be a major part of India's transition towards cleaner freight, but scaling their adoption will require continued innovation and solutions that address the practical realities of freight operations, from vehicle economics and charging infrastructure to financing and utilisation. Equally important will be ensuring that these vehicles are utilised effectively once they are on the road. As India works towards its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, we are proud to contribute to this journey."

Pranav Goel, Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Porter, added, "The journey to 10,000 electric trucks has been one of collaboration - with driver-partners who have embraced the transition, with OEMs and EV infrastructure providers who have built the ecosystem, and with policymakers whose forward-looking vision has made this possible. Our focus now is to accelerate this momentum. This is not just about cleaner logistics; it is about creating a virtuous cycle where efficiency, sustainability, and driver-partner livelihoods grow together."

Panel Discussion on Green Logistics

The programme also featured a panel discussion titled 'The Future of Green Logistics: Electrification and Asset Utilisation', moderated by Pawan Mulukutla, Executive Program Director, Integrated Transport, Clean Air and Hydrogen, WRI India. The panel brought together distinguished representatives from government, research and industry; Uttam Digga, Co-Founder & CEO, Porter; Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors; and Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder, Battery Smart. Discussions focused on accelerating electric freight adoption, strengthening charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, improving fleet productivity through digital technologies, exploring dual utility of vehicles to improve utilisation and reduce congestion, and enabling policy frameworks that support sustainable goods transportation.

The event underscored the importance of continued collaboration between government and industry in advancing the next phase of India's sustainable logistics journey. As a digital goods transportation agency serving over 40 lakh MSMEs and 6 lakh driver-partners every month, across 50 cities, Porter remains committed to leveraging technology and sustainable solutions to build a smarter, more efficient and resilient goods transportation ecosystem, for businesses and driver partners alike. (ANI)