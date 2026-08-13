An Air India flight attendant was shocked after paying Rs 940 for fries in Switzerland. She shared her experience online, contrasting the high price with much lower costs in India. Her video sparked a discussion on Switzerland's high cost of living and purchasing power.

Switzerland may be famous for its breathtaking mountains, scenic lakes and postcard-perfect views, but an Air India flight attendant has offered a costly reminder that enjoying the country's beauty can come with a hefty price tag.

Madhuri Bhuvan, an Air India flight attendant from Uttar Pradesh, was left stunned after paying Rs 940 for a small portion of fries during her trip to Switzerland. She shared her experience in a video on Instagram, comparing the cost with what a similar or even larger serving could buy in India.

Check the viral video here:

The price shock became the highlight of her travel video. Madhuri pointed out that in India, a much larger portion of fries could cost around Rs 200, while even a plate of momos could be bought for far less. The comparison made her reflect on how affordable everyday expenses can feel when people live and earn in their own country.

Sharing her reaction, she described Switzerland as beautiful but joked that its prices had left her questioning her salary. In a playful caption, she suggested that travellers may need a “Swiss salary” to comfortably manage the expenses of a holiday there.

However, Madhuri also acknowledged an important point: Switzerland is known to be expensive, and comparing prices is not as simple as converting Swiss costs into Indian rupees. Where a person lives and earns makes a significant difference to how expensive everyday purchases actually feel.

Her video sparked a lively discussion online. Some viewers compared Switzerland's food prices with those in other European countries, with one commenter claiming that finding a meal for less than €15-20 in Finland could also be difficult. Another welcomed her to Switzerland and jokingly suggested that the country's high prices were simply part of the experience.

Several users also pointed out that Switzerland's higher salaries must be considered when judging its prices. A Rs 940 serving of fries may sound shocking when viewed through an Indian traveller's budget, they argued, but local purchasing power tells a different story.

Still, Madhuri's reaction clearly resonated with travellers who have experienced the sudden shock of paying far more abroad for everyday items. Her Switzerland trip proved that sometimes the biggest surprise on an international journey isn't the destination — it's the bill for a plate of fries.