An old mock interview video featuring Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer Rahul Bansal has resurfaced online, drawing intense scrutiny after he was accused of accepting a Rs 1 crore bribe during his first field posting.

An old mock interview video featuring Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer Rahul Bansal has resurfaced online, drawing intense scrutiny after he was accused of accepting a Rs 1 crore bribe during his first field posting. While the corruption allegations against Bansal are yet to be proven, the resurfaced clip has triggered a sharp debate over integrity, accountability and the conduct expected from public servants.

In the video, recorded during Bansal’s Civil Services preparation days, he discusses corruption, governance and the need for reforms in public administration. He also recalls an incident involving his brother, then a student at IIT Kanpur, who urgently needed a birth certificate to apply for a visa before travelling to the United States to present a research paper.

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According to Bansal, a panchayat official allegedly demanded Rs 500 to expedite the issuance of the document. Recalling the incident during the mock interview, he said, “I felt very bad paying the bribe of Rs 500.”

Bansal went on to acknowledge the presence of corruption and inefficiency within the system, while cautioning against painting every government official with the same brush. He also emphasised the need for police reforms and more efficient delivery of public services.

Years later, following the allegations of a Rs 1 crore bribe, the old interview clip has gone viral, with social media users drawing attention to the apparent contrast between Bansal’s condemnation of a Rs 500 bribe and the much larger bribery allegation now surrounding him.