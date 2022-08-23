Days after 26/11 re-run threat, bomb threat to top Mumbai hotel

The hoax bomb call to the top Mumbai hotel comes days after traffic police in Worli locality received messages on its WhatsApp helpline number on August 19 night warning of a '26/11-like' attack on the city. The messages came from a phone number with Pakistan's country code.

Days after the Mumbai police received threats of a repeat of 26/11 terror attacks, a prominent hotel in the city received a bomb threat call on Tuesday morning, which was later pronounced as hoax.

An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs had been kept at four places in its premises. The caller demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse the bombs remotely. The Sahar Police Station, which responded to the threat call, sanistised the area along with bomb squad. A thorough search of the hotel was conducted following which the threat was declared as hoax.

A case has been lodged at the Sahar Police Station and efforts are underway to trace the caller.

The incident comes days after traffic police in Mumbai's Worli locality received messages on its WhatsApp helpline number on August 19 night warning of a '26/11-like' attack on the city. The messages came from a phone number with Pakistan's country code.

One of the messages said that six people would be part of the attack. Another message said that preparations were underway to carry out blast in Mumbai that would remind the city and the people of the 26/11 attack. To recall, ten Pakistani terrorists, including Ajmal Kasab, had arrived in India's financial capital via sea on November 26, 2008, and launched terror attacks at various places. The terror attacks claimed 166 lives and wounded hundreds more.

Following investigations, a man was detained from Virar in Palghar district. The Crime Branch has been interrogating the suspect since the last three days. Details of the interrogation have not been communicated by the Crime Branch so far.

A parallel investigation is also underway into the seven mobile numbers mentioned in the WhatsApp message. A Crime Branch official said citing a technical analysis of the mobile phone numbers that some of them were traced to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Crime Branch teams will travel to the two states to investigate further.

