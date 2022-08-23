Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Days after 26/11 re-run threat, bomb threat to top Mumbai hotel

    The hoax bomb call to the top Mumbai hotel comes days after traffic police in Worli locality received messages on its WhatsApp helpline number on August 19 night warning of a '26/11-like' attack on the city. The messages came from a phone number with Pakistan's country code.

    Days after 26/11 re-run threat, bomb threat to top Mumbai hotel
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

    Days after the Mumbai police received threats of a repeat of 26/11 terror attacks, a prominent hotel in the city received a bomb threat call on Tuesday morning, which was later pronounced as hoax. 

    Also Read: China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa

    An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs had been kept at four places in its premises. The caller demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse the bombs remotely. The Sahar Police Station, which responded to the threat call, sanistised the area along with bomb squad. A thorough search of the hotel was conducted following which the threat was declared as hoax.

    A case has been lodged at the Sahar Police Station and efforts are underway to trace the caller.

    The incident comes days after traffic police in Mumbai's Worli locality received messages on its WhatsApp helpline number on August 19 night warning of a '26/11-like' attack on the city. The messages came from a phone number with Pakistan's country code.

    One of the messages said that six people would be part of the attack. Another message said that preparations were underway to carry out blast in Mumbai that would remind the city and the people of the 26/11 attack. To recall, ten Pakistani terrorists, including Ajmal Kasab, had arrived in India's financial capital via sea on November 26, 2008, and launched terror attacks at various places. The terror attacks claimed 166 lives and wounded hundreds more.

    Following investigations, a man was detained from Virar in Palghar district. The Crime Branch has been interrogating the suspect since the last three days. Details of the interrogation have not been communicated by the Crime Branch so far.

    A parallel investigation is also underway into the seven mobile numbers mentioned in the WhatsApp message. A Crime Branch official said citing a technical analysis of the mobile phone numbers that some of them were traced to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Crime Branch teams will travel to the two states to investigate further.

    Also Read: Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualties reported

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AAP has audio recording of BJPs offer to Manish Sisodia if needed will release it AAP Sources gcw

    AAP has audio recording of BJP's 'offer' to Manish Sisodia; if needed, will release it: Sources

    Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualties reported AJR

    Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualties reported

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa snt

    China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa

    Recent Stories

    Google Doodle celebrates weather woman of india all about Indian physicist Anna Mani on her birth anniversary gcw

    Google Doodle celebrates ‘Weather Woman of India’; All about Indian physicist Anna Mani on her 104th birthday

    Raju Srivastava health update Comic to gain consciousness in 2 weeks drb

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comic to gain consciousness in 2 weeks?

    AAP has audio recording of BJPs offer to Manish Sisodia if needed will release it AAP Sources gcw

    AAP has audio recording of BJP's 'offer' to Manish Sisodia; if needed, will release it: Sources

    Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualties reported AJR

    Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualties reported

    Liger Advance booking box office collection report Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday drb

    Liger Advance Booking: Did ‘boycott calls’ have an impact on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s film?

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon