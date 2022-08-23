Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualties reported

The train was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur. The officials provided food and snacks to the passengers and later relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot.

The Indian Railways has informed that the Shivnath Express train on Tuesday derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh while it was heading to Nagpur, Maharashtra. According to reports, five wheels of two trolleys next to the train's engine derailed at the Dongargarh yard at 3.42 am, but no casualty has been reported.

Speaking to news agency PTI, an official from the railways said that the train was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur. The officials provided food and snacks to the passengers and later relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot.

The affected coaches were removed and the train later left for its onward journey to Rajnandgaon and Itwari, the railway official added.

Separately, five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday night. According to the ANI news agency, the incident happened at around 8.35 pm while the train was on its way to Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Chakradharpur Division.

Many trains between Kolkata and Chennai have been affected due to this accident. Passengers are sleeping at the station as they are unable to return to their homes or Hotels.

Due to the derailment at Bhubaneswar station yard, some trains are likely to be affected partially.

Affected Trains and Their Present Status:-

Hirakhand Express stranded at Home Signal.

Rajdhani Express was detained at Mancheswar.

Jan Shatabdi was stranded before Bhubaneswar.

Junagarh Road Express is yet to place at Station.

Puri-Durg, Tapaswini, Puri-Gandhidham, and Puri-Howrah were detained en route toward Bhubaneswar Station.