Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualties reported

    The train was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur. The officials provided food and snacks to the passengers and later relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot.

    Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualties reported AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dongargarh, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 9:33 AM IST

    The Indian Railways has informed that the Shivnath Express train on Tuesday derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh while it was heading to Nagpur, Maharashtra. According to reports, five wheels of two trolleys next to the train's engine derailed at the Dongargarh yard at 3.42 am, but no casualty has been reported.

    Speaking to news agency PTI, an official from the railways said that the train was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur. The officials provided food and snacks to the passengers and later relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot.

    Also read: Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    The affected coaches were removed and the train later left for its onward journey to Rajnandgaon and Itwari, the railway official added.

    Separately, five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday night. According to the ANI news agency, the incident happened at around 8.35 pm while the train was on its way to Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Chakradharpur Division.

    Also read: China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa

    Many trains between Kolkata and Chennai have been affected due to this accident. Passengers are sleeping at the station as they are unable to return to their homes or Hotels.

    Due to the derailment at Bhubaneswar station yard, some trains are likely to be affected partially.

    Also read: From free to high-quality healthcare, Arvind Kejriwal's 'shaandaar' promises in Gujarat

    Affected Trains and Their Present Status:-

    Hirakhand Express stranded at Home Signal.
    Rajdhani Express was detained at Mancheswar.
    Jan Shatabdi was stranded before Bhubaneswar.
    Junagarh Road Express is yet to place at Station.
    Puri-Durg, Tapaswini, Puri-Gandhidham, and Puri-Howrah were detained en route toward Bhubaneswar Station.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa snt

    China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa

    From free to high-quality healthcare, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal shaandaar promises in Gujarat - adt

    From free to high-quality healthcare, Arvind Kejriwal's 'shaandaar' promises in Gujarat

    Linking of Aadhar to voter ID voluntary, says Election Commission AJR

    Linking of Aadhar to voter ID voluntary, says Election Commission

    Recent Stories

    Liger Advance booking box office collection report Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday drb

    Liger Advance Booking: Did ‘boycott calls’ have an impact on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s film?

    Elon Musk vs Twitter legal battle intensifies Tesla CEO moves court to summon Jack Dorsey gcw

    Elon Musk vs Twitter legal battle intensifies; Tesla CEO moves court to summon Jack Dorsey

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

    KK birth anniversary 7 songs to remember the iconic singer drb

    KK birth anniversary: 7 songs to remember the iconic singer

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon