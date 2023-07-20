After Congress MLA says 'she feels unsafe', BJP slams Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt

The ruling Congress party in Rajasthan faced significant embarrassment when its MLA from Osian, Divya Maderna, raised serious questions about her own government. The matter pertained to the distressing incident in her constituency where four members of a family, including a six-month-old child, were killed and burned in a village during the early hours of Wednesday.

She further revealed, "I intended to raise this matter in the assembly, but I was not given the opportunity to speak. On Thursday, we will present a bill in the assembly to address organized crimes. Today's incident has brought this issue to the forefront, and it demands answers." Additionally, MLA Maderna raised questions about Jodhpur IG Jaynarayan Sher's competence and urged for his immediate removal from the field and placement in the PHQ.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal strongly criticized the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, condemning the prevailing law and order situation. He asserted, "In the jungle rule of Congress in Rajasthan, even their own women legislators are not safe, let alone the safety of other women."

To underscore his point, Goyal shared a video featuring the Congress MLA, where she expresses feeling unsafe and reveals multiple attacks on her convoy. The MLA is heard saying that despite traveling under police protection and having informed the authorities about potential risks, she faced repeated threats and attacks. The situation highlights the urgent need for improved security measures and effective handling of law and order issues in the state.