Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Damning CAG report slams Kerala govt amid financial crisis

    The CAG report was tabled in the Kerala Assembly and slammed the government for its failure to impose and collect taxes.

    Damning CAG report exposes Kerala govt amid financial crisis anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on the state revenue sector was tabled in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday, pointed the CPI(M)-led LDF government for its failure to impose and collect taxes. 

    Here are some of the highlights of the CAG report tabled in the Assembly:

    1. Personal Income tax collection has not increased as much as before the COVID pandemic.

    2. Growth in Personal Tax Revenue is 22.41% in 2021-22

    3. Excise tax revenue decreased by Rs 489.17 crore

    4. The growth rate of land tax revenue has declined sharply

    5. GST revenue increased by Rs 4141 crore; The reason is because of higher sales

    6. Rs 3135 crore increased in non-tax income; As lottery sales have increased

    7. Rs 28,258 crore due for seizure; CAG calls for immediate government intervention

    8. Departments do not report dues to the Revenue Department on time

    9. 68 cases of low GST assessment and irregularities, detected leading to Rs 49.35 crore loss

    10. Rs 2.51 crore loss of revenue due to non-collection of additional security amount by the distillery

    11. Rs 2.17 crore revenue lost due to illegal transfer of foreign liquor license.

     

    Further details are awaited...

     

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha again for questioning on September 15 AJR

    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha again for questioning on September 15

    Kerala: Fire force sets fire in well to remove diesel accumulated above drinking water rkn

    Kerala: Fire force sets fire in well to remove diesel accumulated above drinking water

    PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh, lays foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore AJR

    PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh, lays foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore

    Kerala: Ayurvedic spas, massage parlours in Kochi raided over 'illegal activities' anr

    Kerala: Ayurvedic spas, massage parlours in Kochi raided over 'illegal activities'

    INDIA bloc aims to abolish Sanatana Dharma: PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Sanatanis beware, INDIA bloc aims to abolish Sanatana Dharma: PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Putin puppets will pay How trans US journalist became Ukraine's information warrior & Russia's fierce foe snt

    'Putin's puppets will pay': How trans US journalist became Ukraine's information warrior & Russia's fierce foe

    South diva Priyamani talks about how Atlee 'cheated' her prior to Jawan release vma

    South diva Priyamani talks about how Atlee 'cheated' her prior to Jawan release

    Video Rashmika Mandanna shares her gym workout insight; actress crushes leg day RBA

    Video: Rashmika Mandanna shares her gym workout insight; actress crushes leg day

    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha again for questioning on September 15 AJR

    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha again for questioning on September 15

    Vicky Kaushal spills beans on planning for baby with Katrina Kaif, here's what he said ADC

    Vicky Kaushal spills beans on planning for baby with Katrina Kaif, here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon