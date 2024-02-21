Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cultural diplomacy: India sends 4 Buddha relics to Thailand in 'Look East' continuation

    The relics, believed to contain remnants of Gautam Buddha, were initially part of the National Museum's collection and had previously been displayed in Sri Lanka in 2012.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    In a continuation of its 'Look East' policy, India is set to send four holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand for a month, starting February 22. This diplomatic and cultural outreach marks the second instance in two years that India has shared sacred relics with a country boasting a substantial Buddhist population. Previously, India extended a similar goodwill gesture to Mongolia by sending the revered 'Kapilvastu relics' in December 2022.

    The relics, believed to contain remnants of Gautam Buddha, were initially part of the National Museum's collection and had previously been displayed in Sri Lanka in 2012. Despite their 'AA' category status, denoting their rarity and delicate nature, the Archaeological Survey of India has made an exception for diplomatic purposes.

    In the case of Mongolia, the relics were sent following a special request and considering India's enduring diplomatic relations with its 'Third neighbor' in the East. Now, at Thailand's request, the Kapilvastu Piprahwa relics from the National Museum, along with relics of two disciples of Lord Buddha from Madhya Pradesh's Sanchi, will be showcased in Thailand.

    India's strategic focus on leveraging its 'soft power' is evident in these cultural exchanges. The country is intensifying efforts to develop and promote the Buddhist circuit, investing significantly in infrastructure projects along the circuit.

    Govind Mohan, the culture secretary, emphasized that the relics will be displayed at multiple locations in Thailand from March 4 to 18, fostering cultural ties and symbolizing the enduring connections between the two nations. The relics will be brought back to India on March 19, concluding this significant cultural exchange.

