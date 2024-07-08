Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    CTET impersonation scam: Bihar Police arrest 12, including women, in Darbhanga

    According to Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy, the arrests were made following the detection of impersonation through biometric fingerprint scans of candidates during the examination.

    CTET impersonation scam: Bihar Police arrest 12, including women, in Darbhanga AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    The Bihar Police on Sunday (July 7) made a significant breakthrough by arresting 12 individuals, including two women, for allegedly impersonating candidates in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)-2024 at various examination centers in Darbhanga district.

    According to Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy, the arrests were made following the detection of impersonation through biometric fingerprint scans of candidates during the examination. Nine arrests were carried out from centers under Laheriasarai police station's jurisdiction, two from a center under Sadar police station, and one from a center under Bahadurpur police station.

    Atmanirbhar Bharat soars: Gaganyaan mission to use Made-in-India drogue parachutes

    The arrests were taken by complaints filed by invigilators and administrators at the examination centers. FIRs have been registered against the accused individuals, and further investigations are underway to determine if they are part of an interstate cheating syndicate.

    The CTET is a national-level examination conducted annually for candidates aspiring to secure teaching positions in the government sector. The incident comes amidst ongoing controversies over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG examination.

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a series of petitions related to the NEET-UG examination on Monday. These petitions allege irregularities and malpractices during the May 5 test and seek directions for its re-conduct.

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear 38 petitions concerning the NEET-UG examination.

    NEET-UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical courses in government and private institutions nationwide. 

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai rains Memes flood social media as heavy rainfall disrupts daily life check out gcw

    Mumbai rains: Memes flood social media as heavy rainfall disrupts daily life | Check out

    Maharashtra rains: Heavy rainfall grips tourists at Raigad Fort, horrific video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Maharashtra rains: Heavy rainfall grips tourists at Raigad Fort, horrific video goes viral (WATCH)

    PM Modi calls Putin as 'friend' ahead of visit to Russia, says look forward to reviewing bilateral cooperation snt

    PM Modi leaves for Russia visit, says look forward to reviewing bilateral ties with 'friend' Putin (WATCH)

    Major accident in Haryana: School bus overturns, over 40 children hurt in Panchkula AJR

    Major accident in Haryana: School bus overturns, over 40 children hurt in Panchkula

    Kerala: 310 pigs culled in Thrissur over African Swine Fever outbreak anr

    Kerala: 310 pigs culled in Thrissur over African Swine Fever outbreak

    Recent Stories

    Who is Sam Merchant? Meet Triptii Dimri rumoured boyfriend RBA

    Who is Sam Merchant? Meet Triptii Dimri rumoured boyfriend

    Mumbai rains Memes flood social media as heavy rainfall disrupts daily life check out gcw

    Mumbai rains: Memes flood social media as heavy rainfall disrupts daily life | Check out

    Boeing to plead guilty in criminal fraud case over 737 Max crashes, to pay $243.6 million fine snt

    Boeing to plead guilty in criminal fraud case over 737 Max crashes, to pay $243.6 million fine

    Karnataka Rare otters found playing on Tungabhadra river banks in Davangere as dam fills up vkp

    Karnataka: Rare otters found playing on Tungabhadra river banks in Davangere as dam fills up

    Fixed Deposit: Which banks give you more interest on FD? anr

    Fixed Deposit: Which banks give you more interest on FD?

    Recent Videos

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon