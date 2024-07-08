CTET impersonation scam: Bihar Police arrest 12, including women, in Darbhanga

According to Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy, the arrests were made following the detection of impersonation through biometric fingerprint scans of candidates during the examination.

The Bihar Police on Sunday (July 7) made a significant breakthrough by arresting 12 individuals, including two women, for allegedly impersonating candidates in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)-2024 at various examination centers in Darbhanga district.

According to Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy, the arrests were made following the detection of impersonation through biometric fingerprint scans of candidates during the examination. Nine arrests were carried out from centers under Laheriasarai police station's jurisdiction, two from a center under Sadar police station, and one from a center under Bahadurpur police station.

The arrests were taken by complaints filed by invigilators and administrators at the examination centers. FIRs have been registered against the accused individuals, and further investigations are underway to determine if they are part of an interstate cheating syndicate.

The CTET is a national-level examination conducted annually for candidates aspiring to secure teaching positions in the government sector. The incident comes amidst ongoing controversies over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG examination.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a series of petitions related to the NEET-UG examination on Monday. These petitions allege irregularities and malpractices during the May 5 test and seek directions for its re-conduct.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear 38 petitions concerning the NEET-UG examination.

NEET-UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical courses in government and private institutions nationwide.

