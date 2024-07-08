Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Atmanirbhar Bharat soars: Gaganyaan mission to use Made-in-India drogue parachutes

    Indian Spence Research Organisation (ISRO), which is looking after the Gaganyaan mission, “placed an order for 28 sets of parachutes. Of which 12 have been delivered to the ISRO and the remaining will be completed next month,” the sources said.

    In a further boost to the government’s ambition “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, India’s maiden manned space exploration, the Gaganyaan mission will be employing “Made-in-India” special ‘drouge parachute’ to bring the astronauts  back on earth safely. 

    Drogue parachutes are used to decrease speed and stabilise rapidly moving objects.

    Sources in the government  establishment said that the drouge parachutes are being made at Hazratpur-based Ordnance Equipment Factory in Uttar Pradesh.”

    The objectives of the Gaganyaan mission is to display indigenous capability to undertake human space flights and in the long run, it will lay the foundation for a sustained Indian human space exploration programme.

    Comprise of four different types, each set of these parachutes are pivotal for transportation of astronauts to space and back  by reducing its velocity to a safe level during re-entry in the planned Gaganyaan human space flight mission.

    In order to ensure safe deceleration of the crew module, the parachute deployment sequence starts with the deployment of two apex covers followed by the separation of stabilization parachutes and the deployment of two drouge parachutes. 

    “Upon the release of the mission parachute, the system transitions to three pilot chutes individually extracting three main parachutes, reducing velocity to secure a safe landing.”

    There are four types of parachute to use for Gaganyaan Mission: the Ring Slot – Apex Cover Separation (ACS) Canopy, Drouge Parachute – Conical Ribbon Canopy, Pilot Parachute - Ring Slot Canopy, and Main Canopy - Circular Slotted.

    Being made of special fabric that includes Nylon 66 with an ignition temperature of 250 degree Celsius, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and ISRO have designed and developed the drouge parachutes

    Talking about the impact of the parachute once employed in the mission, the sources said: “It is a bunch of 10 parachutes. When the capsule containing astronauts reaches at a distance (altitude) of 7 kilometers from the earth they will set in action.”

    “Two Apex Cover Separation (ACS) parachutes will pull the cap off and set the two Drouge Parachutes to open, arresting the free fall and decelerating the fall up to 190 meter per second (11.4 Km per min),” they added.

    After then, a set of three pilot parachutes takes charge in bringing the descent speed to 10/12meter per second (600/ 720 meters per minute). The pilot parachutes acts as the button for opening the main canopies which are three in numbers.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 9:15 AM IST
