    Cops at Kashi Vishwanath temple ditch khaki as official uniform, wear dhoti-kurta (WATCH)

    This striking exit from the conventional police uniform seeks to alleviate concerns regarding the perception of security personnel and provide more conducive environment for spiritual worship.

    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    In a surprising move to increase the spiritual ambiance and visitor experience at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, authorities have decided to dress policemen stationed within the sanctum sanctorum in attire similar of temple priests. This decision, has ignited a fiery debate, with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav expressing opposition.

    The devotees going through the hallowed halls of the temple will see police officers dressed with Rudraksha beads around their necks, sporting Tripund marks on their foreheads, and draped in traditional saffron attire.

    This striking exit from the conventional police uniform seeks to alleviate concerns regarding the perception of security personnel and provide more conducive environment for spiritual worship.

    This development is similar to an experiment conducted in 2018 where temple authorities were poised to implement a stringent "no-touch" policy to regulate crowd management effectively.

    Mohit Agrawal, the Commissioner of Police, elucidated the rationale behind this transformative endeavor, citing devotees' discomfort with the conventional methods employed by law enforcement personnel during peak pilgrimage seasons. Agrawal highlighted that devotees often felt slighted by the manner in which police officers managed crowds, contrasting it unfavorably with the demeanor of temple priests.

    Meanwhile, efforts are underway to refine the public perception of police involvement in crowd control measures, with a concerted focus on enhancing the overall visitor experience.

    Agrawal said that officers would refrain from physically intervening or disrupting queues during VIP movements. Instead, they would rely on non-intrusive methods such as rope guidance to redirect devotees, thereby ensuring a seamless flow of pilgrims without resorting to physical contact.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 2:27 PM IST
