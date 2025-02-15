Chris Gayle to Shikhar Dhawan: Top 6 batters with most runs in a single edition of Champions Trophy

In every edition of the Champions Trophy since 1998, there have been batters who have dominated the tournament with their consistent performances, playing match-winning knocks, and setting new benchmarks.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 is just four days, cricket fans from across the globe are eagerly looking forward to high-octane matches between the world’s best teams. The 50-over tournament is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. Pakistan is the official host of the tournament, with a hybrid model in place as Dubai being the host for all India fixtures. In every edition of the Champions Trophy since 1998, there have been batters who have dominated the tournament with their consistent performances, playing match-winning knocks, and setting new benchmarks. The batters have entertained the fans with their explosive performances with willow. Let’s take a look at top 6 batters with most runs in a single edition of Champions Trophy

1. Chris Gayle (2006) Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle was one of the most explosive batters of his generation who could make the bowlers look helpless with his aggressive approach. Gayle holds the record for being the first and only player till date to score 400 runs in a single edition of Champions Trophy, amassing 474 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 79. His best performance came in the semifinal against South Africa, where he played an unbeaten knock of 133 off 135 balls to help West Indies chase down a 259-run target.

2. Shikhar Dhawan (2013 and 2017) Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was one of the star performers in the Champions Trophy. In the 2013 edition of the tournament, the left-handed batter amassed 363 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 90.75. His tally put him on the second spot in the list of most runs in a single edition of Champions Trophy. His best performance came against South Africa in the group stage, where he played a brilliant knock of 114 off 94 balls. In the tournament’s last edition in 2017, Dhawan was the highest run-getter for India with 338 runs, best performance coming against Sri Lanka, where he played an innings of 125 off 128 balls.

3. Sourav Ganguly (2000) Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was at his best in the 2000 Champions Trophy. Ganguly holds the record for the third-most runs scored in a single edition of the tournament, amassing 348 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 116. His best performance came in the semifinal against South Africa, where he amassed 141 off 142 balls. India won the match by 95 runs and qualified for the final, where they lost to New Zealand by four wickets despite Ganguly’s 117-run effort to post 264/6 in 50 overs on the board.

4. Upul Tharanga (2006) Upul Tharanga was one of the best batters for Sri Lanka of his time as he used to consistently score runs at the top. He has the fifth-most number of runs scored in a single edition of the Champions Trophy, amassing 320 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 53.33 in six matches. Tharanga’s best performance came against Zimbabwe in the qualifying round, where he played a masterclass innings of 110 off 130 balls to help Sri Lanka post a total of 285/7 in 50 overs before the bowlers bundled out the opponents for 141 to register a 144-run win.

5. Rohit Sharma (2017) Indian batting stalwart Rohit Sharma had his best Champions Trophy campaign in 2017. Then future Indian skipper amassed 304 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 76 in five matches. This put him on the fifth spot in the list of players with the most runs in a single edition of the tournament. His best performance came in the semifinal against Bangladesh, where he played an unbeaten innings of 123 off 129 balls to help India chase down a 265-run target in 40.1 overs. Rohit Sharma will be leading the Men in Blue in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

6. Tamim Iqbal (2017) Tamim Iqbal was one of the best batters for Bangladesh in the ODI format. In the 2017 Champions Trophy, the 35-year-old amassed 293 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 73.25 in four matches, making him the player with the fifth-most runs in a single edition of the tournament. His best performance came against England, where he scored 128 off 142 balls to help Bangladesh post a total of 305/6 in 50 overs. However, his effort went in vain as England led by Joe Root’s 133* chased down 306-run target in 47.2 overs.

