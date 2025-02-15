Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and other celebs spotted at Randhir Kapoor’s Birthday celebration– PHOTOS

Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 78th birthday with family. Celebrities including Neetu Kapoor, Kareena, Karisma, and Raha Kapoor were in attendance.

Randhir Kapoor's 78th Birthday Celebration

Veteran actor and producer Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 78th birthday on Saturday (February 15th). A small get-together was organized by his family. See who attended the gathering in the pictures….

Babita at Randhir Kapoor's Birthday

Randhir Kapoor's wife, Babita, joined the special get-together to extend her heartfelt wishes and celebrate his birthday with family and close friends, making the occasion even more special.

Kareena Kapoor at Father's Birthday

Randhir Kapoor's younger daughter, Kareena Kapoor, arrived at the celebration to wish her beloved father a happy birthday, sharing warm moments with family and adding joy to the occasion.

Saif and Taimur at the Celebration

Saif Ali Khan was seen with his son Taimur Ali Khan at father-in-law Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration.

Karisma Kapoor at the Birthday Bash

Karisma Kapoor attended the intimate get-together organized to celebrate her father, Randhir Kapoor’s birthday, joining family and friends in making the occasion memorable with love and warm wishes.

Neetu Kapoor at the Gathering

Actress Neetu Kapoor graced the special get-together to extend her heartfelt birthday wishes to Randhir Kapoor, celebrating the joyous occasion with warmth, laughter, and cherished moments among loved ones.

Raha Kapoor at Randhir's Birthday

Neetu Kapoor's granddaughter, Raha (daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt), also attended Randhir's birthday celebration.

Shloka Mehta at the Celebration

Shloka Mehta, the elder daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, arrived with her children at Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration.

Anita Hassanandani at the Get-Together

TV and Bollywood actress Anita Hassanandani attended the get-together with her son, Aarav Reddy, sharing joyful moments with family and friends while celebrating Randhir Kapoor’s special birthday occasion.

Kunal Kapoor and Zahan at the Party

Kunal Kapoor attended his cousin Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration with his son Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor.

Aadar Jain and Alekha at the Party

Aadar Jain, the son of Kareena and Karisma's aunt, attended Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration with his life partner Alekha.

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya at the Party

Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan attended Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

