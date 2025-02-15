Who is Abhinav Chandrachud, the lawyer representing Ranveer Allahbadia?

Learn about Abhinav Chandrachud, the lawyer representing YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in his Supreme Court case to quash FIRs. Why wasn't he practicing in the Supreme Court until now?

Abhinav Chandrachud Represents Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court FIR Case
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 6:07 PM IST

Amid controversy over his remarks, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has moved the Supreme Court, seeking to quash FIRs filed against him for alleged obscene and objectionable comments on social media.

The case originates from statements made during an episode of comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Meanwhile, social media is buzzing over Abhinav Chandrachud representing Allahbadia. Few know that Abhinav is the son of a former Chief Justice of India. Read on to learn more.

Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former CJI

Abhinav Chandrachud is a renowned lawyer and son of former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. A graduate of Government Law College, Mumbai (2008), he holds advanced law degrees from Harvard Law School (LLM) and Stanford Law School (JSD, JSM). He has also worked as an associate attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, a top-tier global law firm.

An accomplished legal author, he has penned books like Republic of Rhetoric: Free Speech and the Constitution of India (2017) and Supreme Whispers: Conversations with Judges of the Supreme Court of India 1980-1989 (2018).

Why wasn't Abhinav practicing in Supreme Court?

During his tenure as Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud refrained from hearing cases involving his sons, Abhinav and Chintan Chandrachud. In his farewell speech, he recalled that when he suggested they argue cases in the Supreme Court, his sons responded:

"We will do so when you retire. Why should we raise questions about your name and our name by practicing in the Supreme Court while you are a judge?"

Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs against him in India's Got Latent case

Raveer Allahbadia’s case in court

Allahbadia’s lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud, has requested an expedited hearing, as the Assam Police have issued summons against his client. A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar has agreed to list the case for hearing within two to three days. However, CJI Khanna verbally declined an immediate hearing, stating that a date had already been fixed.

Legal charges against Ranveer Allahbadia

Allahbadia faces charges under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023), which pertains to insulting the modesty of a woman and violating a woman’s privacy.

Also read: Before Ranveer Allahbadia, Kanan Gill asked the same shocking question, old video goes viral (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest news
