Sara to Ridhima: 4 Women linked to Shubman Gill’s dating rumors

Entertainment
Indian cricketer Shubman Gill remains in the headlines these days. He is in the news not only on the cricket field but also in the outside world.
Shubman Gill has no shortage of fans. His fan following is also tremendous. 14.9 million people follow him on Instagram.
It has not been revealed who this young batsman of Team India is in a relationship with. But his name has been associated with many beautiful women.
Shubman Gill's name has also been linked with famous TV actress Ridhima Pandit. However, no one knows what the truth is.
Shubman Gill has also been in the headlines for B-town heroine Sara Ali Khan. However, the actress later called it just a rumour.
People also linked the cricketer's name with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Both were seen together during an advertisement, after which people started rumors of a relationship.
No one knows what is between Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill. But, there are a lot of rumors about both of them.
