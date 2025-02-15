Entertainment

Sara to Ridhima: 4 Women linked to Shubman Gill’s dating rumors

Shubman Gill remains in the headlines

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill remains in the headlines these days. He is in the news not only on the cricket field but also in the outside world.

Has a huge fan following

Shubman Gill has no shortage of fans. His fan following is also tremendous. 14.9 million people follow him on Instagram.

Rumors about several women

It has not been revealed who this young batsman of Team India is in a relationship with. But his name has been associated with many beautiful women.

Name associated with Ridhima Pandit

Shubman Gill's name has also been linked with famous TV actress Ridhima Pandit. However, no one knows what the truth is.

Discussions about Sara Ali Khan

Shubman Gill has also been in the headlines for B-town heroine Sara Ali Khan. However, the actress later called it just a rumour.

Relationship with Ananya Panday?

People also linked the cricketer's name with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Both were seen together during an advertisement, after which people started rumors of a relationship.

Always in the news with Sara Tendulkar

No one knows what is between Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill. But, there are a lot of rumors about both of them.

