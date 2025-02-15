Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025: Honouring game-changers shaping the state's future; register NOW!

Karnataka’s entrepreneurial spirit is set to take center stage with the launch of the Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025 (KEA 2025), presented by Asianet News Network.

Karnataka’s entrepreneurial spirit is set to take center stage with the launch of the Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025 (KEA 2025), presented by Asianet News Network. This initiative aims to honour businesses, entrepreneurs, and organisations that have significantly contributed to Karnataka’s economic advancement.

What is Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025?

Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025 is a platform dedicated to recognising outstanding achievements in business, innovation, and leadership across Karnataka. As the fourth-largest contributor to India’s GDP, Karnataka boasts a robust industrial ecosystem, led by its thriving IT, biotech, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors. With Bengaluru at its helm, the state has emerged as a global hub for technology and entrepreneurship.

The awards are structured to highlight economic resilience, innovative business models, and leadership excellence. By acknowledging the contributions of enterprises across various domains, Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025 seeks to inspire and propel Karnataka’s business landscape toward greater success.

In a bid to recognise the role of businesses in fostering economic growth, Asianet News Network has taken the initiative to create Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025 as a platform that showcases Karnataka’s entrepreneurial talent.

The awards also serve as a collaborative opportunity, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and foster partnerships that will shape Karnataka’s economic future.

Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025: Categories

Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025 aims to recognise excellence across various business categories. The eligibility criteria ensure fair competition among startups, MSMEs, large enterprises, and individual leaders who have demonstrated remarkable contributions to Karnataka’s economic growth.

The participation categories include:

Industry Excellence Awards

- Information Technology & Software Services

- Fintech and Banking

- Biotechnology and Pharma

- Manufacturing

- E-commerce and Retail innovation

- Tourism and Hospitality

- Agri tech and Food processing

- Green energy and Sustainability

- Logistics and Supply chain

- Education and Edtech

- Healthcare and Healthtech

- Defence (Air Force and Navy)

- Real Estate, Infrastructure and Proptech

Initiative Excellence Awards

- Excellence in CSR initiative

- Digital Innovation Excellence

Individual Excellence Awards

- Entrepreneur of the Year

Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025 promises to be a landmark event in Karnataka’s business ecosystem. Entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and organisations now have an opportunity to showcase their contributions and be part of Karnataka’s incredible success story.

Key Dates to Remember

Early Bird Registration: February 14 – February 28, 2025

Final Submission Deadline: March 15, 2025

Winner Announcement: March 28, 2025

Registrations open from February 14, 2025!

