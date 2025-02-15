PM Modi meets Tripura CM Manik Saha, discusses development, invites him for temple inauguration

Tripura CM Manik Saha met PM Modi in Delhi, discussing state development, infrastructure, and employment. He sought central support for AIIMS, IIT, and IIM and invited Modi to inaugurate the redeveloped Mata Tripureswari Temple.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 6:31 PM IST

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss key developmental projects for the state and extend an invitation for the inauguration of the newly redeveloped Mata Tripureswari Temple at Matabari.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence, Saha sought central support for employment generation, infrastructure development, and the establishment of premier institutions like AIIMS, IIT, and IIM in Tripura. He also highlighted the need to improve road connectivity, particularly the National Highway from Kamalpur to Santirbazar.

CM Saha also conveyed his warm regards to Prime Minister Modi for the success of the Delhi Assembly Elections, putting the people's budget and his successful trip to France and the USA.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the Prime Minister's efforts in promoting India's interests on the global stage.
Furthermore, Chief Minister Saha brought to the Prime Minister's attention various issues related to the development of Tripura, including Employment Generation and establishing premier institutions like AIIMS, IIT, and IIM in the state to promote education and research.

National Highway from Kamalpur to Santirbazar via Ambassa, Ganda Twisa, Amarpur & Santirbazar as well.
The meeting was a positive step towards fostering a stronger partnership between the state and the central government. Prime Minister Modi well-received Chief Minister Saha's efforts to promote Tripura's development and cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office, in a post on X, also shared a glimpse of the meeting and said, "Chief Minister of Tripura, @DrManikSaha2, met Prime Minister @narendramodi".

