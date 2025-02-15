WWE wealth showdown: Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu net worths compared

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu's on-screen relationship may lead to a match; here's a look at their net worths, with Sikoa and Fatu boasting similar numbers.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 7:37 PM IST

The on-screen relationship of Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu is heading towards a twist after it showed signs of strain recently. It is likely we will get a match between these two in the near future. As things stand, let's look at the net worths of these cousins.

budget 2025
article_image2

Who is Solo Sikoa?
Solo Sikoa, born on March 18, 1993, in California, is another member of the renowned Anoa'i family to make a name for himself in the world of professional wrestling. As an American professional wrestler currently signed with WWE, Sikoa has already made a significant impact as a key member of the faction The Bloodline.

article_image3

Solo Sikoa's father, Rikishi, was a prominent wrestler in his own right, who was won titles like the World Tag Team Championship and Intercontinental Championship. Sikoa's siblings, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, are also accomplished wrestlers, having won the Tag Team Championship a record eight times. The Anoa'i family's extended legacy includes wrestling legends like The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Yokozuna.

Before pursuing a career in wrestling, Solo Sikoa excelled in football at American River College and Dickinson State University. His athletic background and family legacy laid the foundation for his future success in the wrestling world.

article_image4

Personal Life and net worth

Solo Sikoa married his long-time girlfriend, Almia Williams, on February 28, 2023. The couple has two sons, Zion and Za'khi Fatu, born in 2018 and 2021, respectively. According to Sportzwiki, Solo Sikoa's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million, with his WWE contract paying him an annual salary of $80,000. Additionally, he earns through social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, as well as occasional acting gigs.
 

article_image5

Who is Jacob Fatu?

Born on April 18, 1992, in San Francisco, California, Jacob Fatu is the latest member from the illustrious Anoa'i family to make a mark on the world of professional wrestling. He is the son of Sam Fatu, aka The Tonga Kid.
 

article_image6

Growing up in a family where wrestling was a way of life, Jacob was naturally drawn to the sport from a young age. His passion for wrestling only intensified as he grew older, ultimately shaping his career path.
 

article_image7

Rise to Prominence and net worth

Jacob's professional wrestling career, particularly his tenure with Major League Wrestling (MLW), has been the primary source of his wealth. His success as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion has not only earned him recognition but also a modest fortune. Although his net worth may not be on par with that of his famous relatives just yet, his growing popularity in the wrestling world suggests that his wealth is likely to increase significantly in the years to come.

His current net worth is estimated at around $3 million which is similar to his cousin Solo.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Before Ranveer Allahbadia, Kanan Gill asked the same shocking question, old video goes viral (WATCH) ddr

Before Ranveer Allahbadia, Kanan Gill asked the same shocking question, old video goes viral (WATCH)

Maalik: Rajkummar Rao's action thriller finally gets release date- Details inside NTI

Maalik: Rajkummar Rao’s action thriller finally gets release date – Details inside

Raghu Ram reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, says 'Some jokes went too far...' NTI

Raghu Ram reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, says 'Some jokes went too far...'

Kesari Chapter 2 Update: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer gets new release date; Details inside NTI

Kesari Chapter 2 Update: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer gets new release date; Details inside

The Odyssey: Mia Goth joins Christopher Nolan's star-studded cast for upcoming movie NTI

The Odyssey: Mia Goth joins Christopher Nolan's star-studded cast for upcoming movie

Recent Stories

Sara Tendulkar to Ridhima Pandit: 4 Women linked to Shubman Gill's dating rumors NTI

Sara to Ridhima: 4 Women linked to Shubman Gill’s dating rumors

Chris Gayle to Shikhar Dhawan: Top 6 batters with most runs in a single edition of Champions Trophy

Chris Gayle to Shikhar Dhawan: Top 6 batters with most runs in a single edition of Champions Trophy

Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's silence on deported Indians during US visit ddr

Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's silence on deported Indians during US visit

China expels over 1,000 Tibetan monks, nuns from Larung Gar Buddhist Academy ddr

China expels over 1,000 Tibetan monks, nuns from Buddhist academy

Drones loitering munitions, and the infantryman - How AI is changing ground combat explained snt

Drones, loitering munitions, and the infantryman - How AI is changing ground combat | Explained

Recent Videos

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Video Icon
Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Solar Panels Installed in Space Operate?

Infographic Hub | How Solar Panels Installed in Space Operate?

Video Icon
Delhi Metro Chaos! 😱 Passengers JUMP Exit Gate at Jama Masjid 🔥 Viral Video Sparks Debate

Delhi Metro Chaos! 😱 Passengers JUMP Exit Gate at Jama Masjid 🔥 Viral Video Sparks Debate

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Om Birla Takes HOLY DIP at Triveni Sangam

Maha Kumbh 2025: Om Birla Takes HOLY DIP at Triveni Sangam

Video Icon