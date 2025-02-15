WWE wealth showdown: Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu net worths compared

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu's on-screen relationship may lead to a match; here's a look at their net worths, with Sikoa and Fatu boasting similar numbers.

The on-screen relationship of Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu is heading towards a twist after it showed signs of strain recently. It is likely we will get a match between these two in the near future. As things stand, let's look at the net worths of these cousins.

Who is Solo Sikoa?

Solo Sikoa, born on March 18, 1993, in California, is another member of the renowned Anoa'i family to make a name for himself in the world of professional wrestling. As an American professional wrestler currently signed with WWE, Sikoa has already made a significant impact as a key member of the faction The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa's father, Rikishi, was a prominent wrestler in his own right, who was won titles like the World Tag Team Championship and Intercontinental Championship. Sikoa's siblings, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, are also accomplished wrestlers, having won the Tag Team Championship a record eight times. The Anoa'i family's extended legacy includes wrestling legends like The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Yokozuna. Before pursuing a career in wrestling, Solo Sikoa excelled in football at American River College and Dickinson State University. His athletic background and family legacy laid the foundation for his future success in the wrestling world.

Personal Life and net worth Solo Sikoa married his long-time girlfriend, Almia Williams, on February 28, 2023. The couple has two sons, Zion and Za'khi Fatu, born in 2018 and 2021, respectively. According to Sportzwiki, Solo Sikoa's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million, with his WWE contract paying him an annual salary of $80,000. Additionally, he earns through social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, as well as occasional acting gigs.



Who is Jacob Fatu? Born on April 18, 1992, in San Francisco, California, Jacob Fatu is the latest member from the illustrious Anoa'i family to make a mark on the world of professional wrestling. He is the son of Sam Fatu, aka The Tonga Kid.



Growing up in a family where wrestling was a way of life, Jacob was naturally drawn to the sport from a young age. His passion for wrestling only intensified as he grew older, ultimately shaping his career path.



Rise to Prominence and net worth Jacob's professional wrestling career, particularly his tenure with Major League Wrestling (MLW), has been the primary source of his wealth. His success as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion has not only earned him recognition but also a modest fortune. Although his net worth may not be on par with that of his famous relatives just yet, his growing popularity in the wrestling world suggests that his wealth is likely to increase significantly in the years to come. His current net worth is estimated at around $3 million which is similar to his cousin Solo.

