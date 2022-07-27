AAP leader Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week, 24 MPs dismissed so far

Deputy Chairman Harivansh used Rule 256 and named AAP member Sanjay Singh as soon as the House reconvened after the first adjournment at noon. Following that, a motion was carried to suspend Singh for the rest of the week for his actions during the session.

Sanjay Singh, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for "unruly behaviour" during the session. According to PTI, Singh has been suspended for the rest of this week. The Rajya Sabha voted on Wednesday to suspend Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh for the rest of the week for his "unruly behaviour" in the House. The RS session was adjourned shortly after the suspension.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh used Rule 256 and named AAP member Sanjay Singh as soon as the House reconvened after the first adjournment at noon. Following that, a motion was carried to suspend Singh for the rest of the week for his actions during the session.

According to media sources, Singh was suspended from the House of Commons after hurling documents at the Chair, joining a lengthy list of MPs who had already been suspended. So far, 24 members of Parliament have been suspended, including 20 Rajya Sabha members.

Also Read | 19 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha; Opposition says PM is 'afraid'

When the House reconvened, Sanjay Singh and other MPs began screaming chants in the Parliament. Singh tore up the documents in his hands and tossed them at the Chair when the Chair urged them to return to their seats. The proposal to suspend Singh was approved by voice vote, despite opposition members continuing to scream in the house well.

Soon after the motion was passed, the deputy chairman requested Singh to leave the assembly. The deputy chairman adjourned the House for 15 minutes due to continuing sloganeering by opposition members. The suspension comes a day after 19 opposition party MPs were suspended, including seven from the TMC and six from the DMK, as well as those from the TRS, CPI-M, and CPI.

Also Read: 28 dead in hooch tragedy in ‘dry’ state Gujarat, 30 in hospital

When 19 opposition MPs were banished from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the week for interrupting the session yesterday, BJP leader Piyush Goyal stated the decision was made "with a sad heart."

(WIth PTI inputs)