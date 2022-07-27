Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP leader Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week, 24 MPs dismissed so far

    Deputy Chairman Harivansh used Rule 256 and named AAP member Sanjay Singh as soon as the House reconvened after the first adjournment at noon. Following that, a motion was carried to suspend Singh for the rest of the week for his actions during the session.

    AAP leader Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week 24 MPs dismissed so far gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2022, 2:38 PM IST

    Sanjay Singh, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for "unruly behaviour" during the session. According to PTI, Singh has been suspended for the rest of this week. The Rajya Sabha voted on Wednesday to suspend Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh for the rest of the week for his "unruly behaviour" in the House. The RS session was adjourned shortly after the suspension.

    Deputy Chairman Harivansh used Rule 256 and named AAP member Sanjay Singh as soon as the House reconvened after the first adjournment at noon. Following that, a motion was carried to suspend Singh for the rest of the week for his actions during the session.

    According to media sources, Singh was suspended from the House of Commons after hurling documents at the Chair, joining a lengthy list of MPs who had already been suspended. So far, 24 members of Parliament have been suspended, including 20 Rajya Sabha members.

    Also Read | 19 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha; Opposition says PM is 'afraid'

    When the House reconvened, Sanjay Singh and other MPs began screaming chants in the Parliament. Singh tore up the documents in his hands and tossed them at the Chair when the Chair urged them to return to their seats. The proposal to suspend Singh was approved by voice vote, despite opposition members continuing to scream in the house well.

    Soon after the motion was passed, the deputy chairman requested Singh to leave the assembly. The deputy chairman adjourned the House for 15 minutes due to continuing sloganeering by opposition members. The suspension comes a day after 19 opposition party MPs were suspended, including seven from the TMC and six from the DMK, as well as those from the TRS, CPI-M, and CPI.

    Also Read: 28 dead in hooch tragedy in ‘dry’ state Gujarat, 30 in hospital

    When 19 opposition MPs were banished from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the week for interrupting the session yesterday, BJP leader Piyush Goyal stated the decision was made "with a sad heart."

    (WIth PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar man did not bathe for 22 years here s why he took the pledge gcw

    Bihar man did not bathe for 22 years, here's why he took the pledge

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal - adt

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal

    Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray - adt

    Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray

    Boycott Flipkart trends over depression tee with Sushant Singh Rajput s photo gcw

    'Boycott Flipkart' trends over 'depression' tee with Sushant Singh Rajput's photo

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September, 5 updates - adt

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September | 5 updates

    Recent Stories

    UK PM race: Rishi Sunak rushed to aid TV host who fainted during election debate snt

    UK PM race: Rishi Sunak rushed to aid TV host who fainted during election debate

    football lionel Messi to Barcelona in 2023 La Liga giants determined to mend 'broken' ties with PSG star snt

    Messi to Barcelona in 2023? La Liga giants determined to mend 'broken' ties with PSG star

    Bihar man did not bathe for 22 years here s why he took the pledge gcw

    Bihar man did not bathe for 22 years, here's why he took the pledge

    Vikrant Rona FIRST REVIEW out: Is Kiccha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez's action-adventure HIT or FLOP? RBA

    Vikrant Rona FIRST REVIEW out: Is Kiccha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez's action-adventure HIT or FLOP?

    It is time to train, let us go - Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United teammates on 1st day of showdown talks-ayh

    'It's time to train, let's go' - Ronaldo to Man United teammates on 1st day of showdown talks

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon