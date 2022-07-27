Suspended Rajya Sabha MPS to hold relay protest in Parliament compound; know details here

Another TMC MP who has been suspended, Sushmita Dev, stated that till there is a price rise discussion, they will eat and sleep in the Parliament compound.

Rajya Sabha 20 suspended MP's started a 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament compound on Wednesday, following their suspension from the upper chamber for the rest of this week. Dola Sen, a member of the Trinamool Congress and one of the suspended MPs, made this statement.

Another TMC MP who has been suspended, Sushmita Dev, stated that till there is a price rise discussion, they will eat and sleep in the Parliament compound.

Seven members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six members of the DMK, three members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one member of each of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party are among the suspended 20 MPs who have started the relay protest (AAP).

Sanjay Singh of the AAP was suspended on Wednesday for unruly behaviour, while 19 of these MPs were expelled from the chamber on Tuesday due to misconduct and sloganeering.

Four Congress MPs were suspended on Monday in the Lok Sabha in a similar move. The lower house MPs have been suspended for the balance of the Monsoon Session, which ends on August 12.

The GST on pre-packaged food items like milk and curd has been a point of contention for the opposition in both houses. Some members have even held signs while protesting in the home well.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had issued a warning to MPs waving banners inside the chamber on Monday, suggesting that they would have to demonstrate outside the building if they didn't stop.

The government's decision to suspend MPs has drawn criticism from the opposition, which charges an authoritarian approach by the government.

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP, tweeted today, "Why is an (LPG) cylinder priced at Rs 1,053? Why is GST levied on curd grains? Why is mustard oil priced at Rs 200? The king arrested (detained) 57 members of Parliament and suspended 23 others for asking questions about inflation and unemployment. The king is afraid to answer questions in the temple of democracy (Parliament), but we also know how to deal with dictators."

