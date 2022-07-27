Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suspended Rajya Sabha MPS to hold relay protest in Parliament compound; know details here

     Another TMC MP who has been suspended, Sushmita Dev, stated that till there is a price rise discussion, they will eat and sleep in the Parliament compound.
     

    Suspended Rajya Sabha MPS to hold relay protest in Parliament compound; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha 20 suspended MP's started a 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament compound on Wednesday, following their suspension from the upper chamber for the rest of this week. Dola Sen, a member of the Trinamool Congress and one of the suspended MPs, made this statement.

    Another TMC MP who has been suspended, Sushmita Dev, stated that till there is a price rise discussion, they will eat and sleep in the Parliament compound.

    Seven members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six members of the DMK, three members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one member of each of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party are among the suspended 20 MPs who have started the relay protest (AAP).

    Sanjay Singh of the AAP was suspended on Wednesday for unruly behaviour, while 19 of these MPs were expelled from the chamber on Tuesday due to misconduct and sloganeering.

    Four Congress MPs were suspended on Monday in the Lok Sabha in a similar move. The lower house MPs have been suspended for the balance of the Monsoon Session, which ends on August 12.

    The GST on pre-packaged food items like milk and curd has been a point of contention for the opposition in both houses. Some members have even held signs while protesting in the home well.

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had issued a warning to MPs waving banners inside the chamber on Monday, suggesting that they would have to demonstrate outside the building if they didn't stop.

    The government's decision to suspend MPs has drawn criticism from the opposition, which charges an authoritarian approach by the government.

    Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP, tweeted today, "Why is an (LPG) cylinder priced at Rs 1,053? Why is GST levied on curd grains? Why is mustard oil priced at Rs 200? The king arrested (detained) 57 members of Parliament and suspended 23 others for asking questions about inflation and unemployment. The king is afraid to answer questions in the temple of democracy (Parliament), but we also know how to deal with dictators."

    Also Read: AAP leader Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week, 24 MPs dismissed so far

    Also Read: 19 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha; Opposition says PM is 'afraid'

    Also Read: Vice President candidate Margaret Alva falls for online scam, but blames 'Big Brother'
     

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee used Arpita Mukherjee s home as mini bank report gcw

    Did Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee used Arpita Mukherjee's home as 'mini bank'?

    Individual with monkeypox admitted to Delhi hospital, had travelled abroad - adt

    Individual with monkeypox admitted to Delhi hospital, had travelled abroad

    AAP leader Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week 24 MPs dismissed so far gcw

    AAP leader Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week, 24 MPs dismissed so far

    Bihar man did not bathe for 22 years here s why he took the pledge gcw

    Bihar man did not bathe for 22 years, here's why he took the pledge

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal - adt

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal

    Recent Stories

    Did Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee used Arpita Mukherjee s home as mini bank report gcw

    Did Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee used Arpita Mukherjee's home as 'mini bank'?

    Flight attendant claims snake head discovered in airline meal: here's what happened next - gps

    Flight attendant claims snake head discovered in airline meal: here’s what happened next

    WATCH VIDEO: Murali Vijay classy response to crowd chanting DK, Dinesh Karthik in TNPL 2022-ayh

    WATCH: Murali Vijay's classy response to crowd chanting 'DK, DK' in TNPL 2022

    football Has Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo run out of options after Atletico Madrid Bayern Munich rule out transfer snt

    Has Ronaldo run out of options after Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich rule out transfer?

    Kiccha Sudeep Vikrant Rona or John Abraham Arjun Kapoor Disha Patani Tara Suatria Ek Villain Returns who will score big at box office drb

    'Vikrant Rona' or 'Ek Villain Returns', who will score big at box office?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon