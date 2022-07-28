Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Do you know what I do?' PM Modi asks MP's 8-yr-old daughter, know her adorable answer

    During the conversation, the Prime Minister is said to have asked the BJP leader's younger daughter Ahana Firojiya if she knew who he was. "Yes, you are Modi ji," the youngster said. She further said, "Every day, you're on TV."

    PM Modi asks MP s 8 yr old daughter Do you know what I do know her adorable answer gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 9:53 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met family members of BJP's Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya in Parliament on Wednesday, but it was a hilarious exchange between Firojiya's five-year-old daughter and the PM that drew everyone's attention.

    During the conversation, the Prime Minister is said to have asked the BJP leader's younger daughter Ahana Firojiya if she knew who he was. "Yes, you are Modi ji," the youngster said. She further said, "Every day, you're on TV."

    The PM then asked her, "Do you know what I do?". "You work in Lok Sabha," she responded immediately. The discussion between PM Modi and the girl soon has everyone in the room chuckling.

    Also Read | Bihar man did not bathe for 22 years, here's why he took the pledge

    The Prime Minister also laughed and gave the small girl chocolate. In a series of tweets, Firojiya published images of his family members with PM Modi and wrote in Hindi, "Today both my daughters, younger girl Ahana and elder girl Priyanshi, are extremely thrilled and overwhelmed to meet the revered Prime Minister personally and get his affection."

    Firojiya is the same MP who was guaranteed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari that his ministry will give Rs 1,000 crore for development projects in his area for every kilogramme of weight he shed. Firojiya afterwards claimed that he had shed 21 kg and was now entitled to a Rs 21,000 crore payment.

    Also Read | India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    After learning of this, Prime Minister Modi reacted on Firojiya's weight loss journey and commended him. According to reports, the PM informed the MP that he has to shed a bit more weight to be perfectly fit.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre invites bids from pharma companies to develop vaccines diagnostic kits for monkeypox gcw

    Centre invites bids from pharma companies to develop vaccines, diagnostic kits for monkeypox

    Monkeypox WHO chief advises at risk men to reduce number of sexual partners gcw

    Monkeypox: WHO chief advises at-risk men to reduce number of sexual partners

    ICMR isolates monkeypox virus; may pave way for development of diagnostic kits, vaccines snt

    ICMR isolates monkeypox virus; may pave way for development of vaccines

    Following multiple snags, DCGA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% flights for 8 weeks - adt

    Following multiple snags, DCGA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% flights for 8 weeks

    38 West Bengal TMC MLAs in touch with us claims BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty gcw

    38 West Bengal TMC MLAs in touch with us, claims BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty

    Recent Stories

    Vaathi first look: Dhanush plays a teacher in Venky Atluri's film (Read details) RBA

    Vaathi first look: Dhanush plays a teacher in Venky Atluri's film (Read details)

    Centre invites bids from pharma companies to develop vaccines diagnostic kits for monkeypox gcw

    Centre invites bids from pharma companies to develop vaccines, diagnostic kits for monkeypox

    Monkeypox WHO chief advises at risk men to reduce number of sexual partners gcw

    Monkeypox: WHO chief advises at-risk men to reduce number of sexual partners

    Dhanush net worth, cars, salary, house, education and more RBA

    Dhanush's net worth, cars, salary, house, education and more

    Pictures Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday on the sets of Shehzada RBA

    Pictures: Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday on the sets of Shehzada

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon