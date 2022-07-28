'Do you know what I do?' PM Modi asks MP's 8-yr-old daughter, know her adorable answer

During the conversation, the Prime Minister is said to have asked the BJP leader's younger daughter Ahana Firojiya if she knew who he was. "Yes, you are Modi ji," the youngster said. She further said, "Every day, you're on TV."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met family members of BJP's Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya in Parliament on Wednesday, but it was a hilarious exchange between Firojiya's five-year-old daughter and the PM that drew everyone's attention.

The PM then asked her, "Do you know what I do?". "You work in Lok Sabha," she responded immediately. The discussion between PM Modi and the girl soon has everyone in the room chuckling.

The Prime Minister also laughed and gave the small girl chocolate. In a series of tweets, Firojiya published images of his family members with PM Modi and wrote in Hindi, "Today both my daughters, younger girl Ahana and elder girl Priyanshi, are extremely thrilled and overwhelmed to meet the revered Prime Minister personally and get his affection."

Firojiya is the same MP who was guaranteed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari that his ministry will give Rs 1,000 crore for development projects in his area for every kilogramme of weight he shed. Firojiya afterwards claimed that he had shed 21 kg and was now entitled to a Rs 21,000 crore payment.

After learning of this, Prime Minister Modi reacted on Firojiya's weight loss journey and commended him. According to reports, the PM informed the MP that he has to shed a bit more weight to be perfectly fit.