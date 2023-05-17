Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Won't lobby for it': Congress leader G Parameshwara on dalits' demand to make him Karnataka CM

    BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said a sorry state of affairs prevails in Congress where president Mallikarjun Kharge sees himself more as a "postman". "Want to watch circus? Watch the Congress select their CM in Karnataka," he said on Twitter.

    First Published May 17, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    Amid the growing tension over the delay in deciding the chief minister of Karnataka for Congress, its party leader G Parameshwara said that if there is a situation where he has to be made the CM), then they will be made by the people and won't lobby.

    Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "It's natural for dalits voting for Congress to ask for representation. Everyone in the party high command knows me. If there's a situation where Dr Parameshwara has to be made (CM), then they'll make it. I won't lobby."

    Meanwhile, the results of Karnataka Assembly election was declared on May 13 but the party has not finalised its chief ministerial face yet and the process of consultations is on. 

    On Tuesday, Karnataka's two chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as the party held hectic consultations to decide on who would lead the government in the southern state.

    BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said a sorry state of affairs prevails in Congress where president Mallikarjun Kharge sees himself more as a "postman". "Want to watch circus? Watch the Congress select their CM in Karnataka," he said on Twitter.

    Referring to the lobbying by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the post of chief minister, he said, "The BJP also holds discussions and deliberations to elect its CMs and has often ensured smooth transition of power, even between CMs. Despite elaborate consultations, you will never find BJP aspirants falling over each other, rallying supporters and issuing veiled threats to the Party through the media".

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
