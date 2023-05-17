Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress slams BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM; check details

    On Tuesday, Karnataka's two chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as the party held hectic consultations to decide on who would lead the government in the southern state.

    First Published May 17, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    The Congress on Wednesday (May 17) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for criticising it over the delay in deciding the chief minister of Karnataka, and cited examples when the BJP declared its chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh and Assam several days after winning the polls.

    Taking to Twitter, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Just to refresh memories of PM's drum-beaters especially. 2017 UP Vidhan Sabha election results out on March 11th. Yogi appointed CM 8 days later on March 19th. 2021 Assam Vidhan Sabha election results out on May 3rd. Himanta Biswa Sarma became CM 7 days later on May 10th."

    2 years for Siddaramaiah and 3 years for DK Shivakumar? Congress mulls split Karnataka CM terms - Report

    "There are many more such examples," he also said. Several BJP leaders are seen criticising the Congress for the delay in deciding on the chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka amid hectic lobbying for the top post. 

    The Karnataka Assembly election results were declared on May 13 but the party has not finalised its chief ministerial face yet and the process of consultations is on. 

    BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said a sorry state of affairs prevails in Congress where president Mallikarjun Kharge sees himself more as a "postman". "Want to watch circus? Watch the Congress select their CM in Karnataka," he said on Twitter.

    Make me Karnataka CM or I will continue as an MLA: DK Shivakumar tells Kharge

    Referring to the lobbying by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the post of chief minister, he said, "The BJP also holds discussions and deliberations to elect its CMs and has often ensured smooth transition of power, even between CMs. Despite elaborate consultations, you will never find BJP aspirants falling over each other, rallying supporters and issuing veiled threats to the Party through the media".

    "On the contrary, last evening, Lutyens journalists, who DK Shivkumar hosted at the Claridges, almost appointed Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka CM. Sorry state of affairs in the Congress, where President Kharge sees himself more as a postman, let alone being a decision maker or even part of the decision making team He keeps referring to some High Command," he added.

    (with inputs from PTI)

