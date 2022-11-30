Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress prez Kharge slams Modi govt over discontinuing minority students' scholarships

    The government limited its pre-matric scholarship scheme for minority communities to students in classes 9 and 10 on Tuesday, claiming that the Right to Education Act covers compulsory education for all students up to class 8.
     

    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 5:34 PM IST

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asked the Modi government on Wednesday what it would gain by 'snatching away' money from poor students, a day after the government stopped scholarships for minority students of grades 1 to 8.

    Previously, the pre-matric scholarship was used to cover education for students in grades 1 to 8 and students from minority communities. The pre-matric scholarship scheme covers SC and ST students only from classes 9 and 10 on a full-time basis.

    "Narendra Modi Ji, your administration has ended the Pre-Matric Scholarship, which was aimed at SC, ST, OBC, and Minority students in classes 1 to 8," said Kharge. "Why deny scholarships to poor students? By snatching money from underprivileged students, how much will your government make or save?"

     

    In its notice, the government justified its decision by stressing that the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009 requires the government to provide free and compulsory elementary education (classes I through VIII) to all children.

    "So, the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerments and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is only open to students in classes IX and X. Similarly, beginning in 2022-23, the Ministry of Minority Affairs' pre-matric scholarship scheme will only cover classes IX and X," the notice read. 

    Many political parties reacted sharply against the Modi government's decision, with Congress and BSP accusing the government of a plot against the poor. 

    "Over the past eight years, the BJP has consistently carried out such actions, whether by slashing the budgets of minorities, SC/ST/OBC, and minorities or atrocities against them or ending their welfare programmes, and now this. This is not acceptable. We will launch a movement against it. Take this decision back right away," said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

    BSP leader Danish Ali claimed that the government had found a new way to keep poor children out of school by discontinuing the scholarship programme for minority students in grades 1-8.

    Don't forget, Ali tweeted, that educated youth advance the country regardless of their community.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 5:34 PM IST
