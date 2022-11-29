Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We are united': Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot seen together for first time after spat

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot addressed a joint press conference and said that the Congress party will unitedly welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state. Both the leaders were seen greeting each other, and KC Venugopal said both Gehlot and Pilot are "respected leaders and both are assets"

    We are united Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot seen together for first time after spat gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 8:15 PM IST

    Rajasthan Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot were seen together for the first time since the Rajasthan CM’s “gaddar" swipe, which a few days prior had reignited a verbal conflict between the two leaders. They were spotted together on Tuesday at a meeting on the Bharat Jodo Yatra's entry into Rajasthan on December 4 together with more than 30 Congress leaders.

    Senior leaders of Rajasthan Congress held a meeting to discuss the outlay of Bharat Jodo Yatra at party headquarters in Jaipur. Gehlot and Pilot can be seen shaking hands in a clip from the meeting, and party general secretary KC Venugopal can be heard telling the reporters, "We are unified. Here Ashok Ji and Sachin Pilot Ji have said that the Congress party in Rajasthan is united."

    Also Read | AIIMS server attack: Cops register cyberterrorism, extortion case; MHA to transfer case to NIA

    Rahul Gandhi had stated that Gehlot and Pilot are both "assets" to the Congress party, and Venugopal echoed that statement.

    Pilot and Gehlot appeared to be on the same page during this show of force when the former declared that Rajasthan will welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the greatest enthusiasm and vigour. According to Pilot, the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party would last 12 days across Rajasthan and involve members of every societal group.

    Also Read | BJP's Sambit Patra slams Mallikarjun Kharge over 'Ravan' jibe at PM Modi, says 'insult to every Gujarati'

    Rahul Gandhi stated on Monday that the power struggle won't have an impact on his Bharat Jodo Yatra and referred to both Gehlot and Pilot as "assets" to the party.

    The development comes days after Gehlot's sharp remarks, calling Pilot, with whom he is caught in a power tussle, a traitor.  The Rajasthan chief minister claimed in an interview that Pilot is a traitor and cannot succeed him since in 2020 he rebelled against the Congress and attempted to overthrow the state government. Pilot reacted to Gehlot's comments by saying that such "mud-slinging" would not be helpful.

    Also Read | Election Commission to hear both Shiv Sena factions over symbol, name dispute on December 12

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 8:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AIIMS server attack: Cops register cyberterrorism, extortion case; MHA to transfer case to NIA AJR

    AIIMS server attack: Cops register cyberterrorism, extortion case; MHA to transfer case to NIA

    BJPs Sambit Patra slams Mallikarjun Kharge over Ravan jibe at PM Modi says insult to every Gujarati AJR

    BJP's Sambit Patra slams Mallikarjun Kharge over 'Ravan' jibe at PM Modi, says 'insult to every Gujarati'

    India rise deeply linked to technology cant remain agnostic to developments Jaishankar gcw

    India's rise deeply linked to technology, can't remain agnostic to developments: Jaishankar

    Meghalaya Cabinet agrees to set up 7 outposts along border with Assam; check details AJR

    Meghalaya Cabinet agrees to set up 7 outposts along border with Assam; check details

    Election Commission to hear both Shiv Sena factions over symbol, name dispute on December 12 - adt

    Election Commission to hear both Shiv Sena factions over symbol, name dispute on December 12

    Recent Stories

    2023 MG Hector facelift look leaked likely to launch in January next year gcw

    2023 MG Hector facelift look leaked, likely to launch in January next year

    Gautam Adani tops Forbes 100 richest Indian billionaires, Mukesh Ambani second; check their net worth AJR

    Gautam Adani tops Forbes 100 richest Indian billionaires, Mukesh Ambani second; check their net worth

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs URU: After Cristiano Ronaldo goal-scoring debate vs Uruguay, Portugal to present evidence to FIFA-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: After Ronaldo's goal-scoring debate vs URU, POR to 'present evidence' to FIFA

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: After primitive chants towards Milan Borjan, Croatia faces FIFA sanction-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: After 'primitive' chants towards Milan Borjan, Croatia faces FIFA sanction

    Disgraceful shameless Netizens slam Swara Bhasker for supporting Lapid s comment on The Kashmir Files gcw

    'Disgraceful, shameless': Netizens slam Swara Bhasker for supporting Lapid's comment on 'The Kashmir Files'

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon