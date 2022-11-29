'We are united': Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot seen together for first time after spat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot addressed a joint press conference and said that the Congress party will unitedly welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state. Both the leaders were seen greeting each other, and KC Venugopal said both Gehlot and Pilot are "respected leaders and both are assets"

Rajasthan Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot were seen together for the first time since the Rajasthan CM’s “gaddar" swipe, which a few days prior had reignited a verbal conflict between the two leaders. They were spotted together on Tuesday at a meeting on the Bharat Jodo Yatra's entry into Rajasthan on December 4 together with more than 30 Congress leaders.

Senior leaders of Rajasthan Congress held a meeting to discuss the outlay of Bharat Jodo Yatra at party headquarters in Jaipur. Gehlot and Pilot can be seen shaking hands in a clip from the meeting, and party general secretary KC Venugopal can be heard telling the reporters, "We are unified. Here Ashok Ji and Sachin Pilot Ji have said that the Congress party in Rajasthan is united."

Also Read | AIIMS server attack: Cops register cyberterrorism, extortion case; MHA to transfer case to NIA

Rahul Gandhi had stated that Gehlot and Pilot are both "assets" to the Congress party, and Venugopal echoed that statement.

Pilot and Gehlot appeared to be on the same page during this show of force when the former declared that Rajasthan will welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the greatest enthusiasm and vigour. According to Pilot, the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party would last 12 days across Rajasthan and involve members of every societal group.

Also Read | BJP's Sambit Patra slams Mallikarjun Kharge over 'Ravan' jibe at PM Modi, says 'insult to every Gujarati'

Rahul Gandhi stated on Monday that the power struggle won't have an impact on his Bharat Jodo Yatra and referred to both Gehlot and Pilot as "assets" to the party.

The development comes days after Gehlot's sharp remarks, calling Pilot, with whom he is caught in a power tussle, a traitor. The Rajasthan chief minister claimed in an interview that Pilot is a traitor and cannot succeed him since in 2020 he rebelled against the Congress and attempted to overthrow the state government. Pilot reacted to Gehlot's comments by saying that such "mud-slinging" would not be helpful.

Also Read | Election Commission to hear both Shiv Sena factions over symbol, name dispute on December 12