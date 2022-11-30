MCD Election 2022: Delhi Congress releases civic poll manifesto; check announcements here

The Congress has promised pollution and garbage free - national capital. It will clear the landfill sites and improve parking facilities for everyone. It also promised to clear broken sewerage lines and clogged drains.

The Delhi unit of Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto and promised RO water purifiers to the poor, day-boarding facilities at MCD-run schools and a waiver of previous house tax dues.

The water provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has always been 'unfit' for regular use and extremely contaminated to consume, according to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, who launched the manifesto.

"The MCD's water has never been fit for regular use, let alone consumption. It's extremely polluted. 'Saaf Paani Wali Dilli, Sheila Dikshit Wali Dilli,' says the Delhi Congress," said Shrinate.

The Congress has also promised free of pollution and garbage - national capital. It will clear the landfill sites and improve parking facilities for everyone.

On the manifesto's other promises, Shrinate commented, "In MCD-led schools, day boarding will be introduced. This will not only empower the poor but will also put an end to child labour."

Shrinate claimed Delhiites were being robbed in the name of house tax and promised that Congress would waive all previous debts if elected. She also stated that Congress would halve the current tax.

The Congress has also promised to clear broken sewerage lines and clogged drains to prevent water stagnation in the city and the spread of diseases like dengue.

It has also promised to include Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the civic body and to provide youth employment.

The civic elections, covering 250 wards, are scheduled for December 4. On December 7, the votes will be counted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read: MCD issues licences to 200 restaurants in Delhi to operate open-air dining; check details

Also read: After being denied MCD poll ticket, AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj dies by suicide; check details

Also read: MCD election 2022: AAP MLA 'beaten up' by party workers, BJP shares video