    BJP received Rs 614.53 crore contribution in 2021-22, six times more than Congress

    West Bengal Assembly elections were held in March- April 2021. Also, in Kerala, Assembly elections were held in April 2021. The four national parties recently filed their most recent contribution reports with the Election Commission, which released them on Tuesday.

    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    During fiscal year 2021-22, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party received Rs 614.53 crore in contributions, more than six times the funds received by the opposition Congress. According to Election Commission data, Congress received Rs 95.46 crore in funding.

    During the period, the Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal, received Rs 43 lakh in contributions, while the CPI-M, which is in power in Kerala, received Rs 10.05 crore.

    The Representation of the People Act requires parties to submit an annual report on contributions exceeding Rs 20,000 from individual donors and entities.

    Electoral trusts, in addition to individuals and entities, contribute to the political parties' kitty.

    Electoral trusts, such as the Prudent Electoral Trust, have significantly contributed to the BJP's kitty.

    The Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Delhi and Punjab and is a recognised state party in three states, reported to the poll panel that it received Rs 44.54 crore during the fiscal year 2021-22.

    It reported an expenditure of Rs 30.30 crore in its most recent audit report, which was submitted to the commission in October of this year. It is a recognised state party in Goa and Delhi, and Punjab.

    (With inputs from PTI)

