Congress President polls: Ballot boxes and leaders reach Delhi, counting of votes on October 19

On Monday, the polling for the Congress presidential election commenced at 10 AM and continued till 4 PM. The counting of votes would be taken up on Wednesday (October 19) and the results are expected the same day.

A day before the counting of votes to elect the Congress President, ballot boxes have started to arrive at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, where they are being kept in a strong room. On October 17, there were 36 polling stations across the country with 67 booths.

Apart from these boxes, senior party leaders are headed for the national capital.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is in Andhra Pradesh with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress's massive outreach programme with eyes on the 2024 election.

It is reportedly said that the party's canteen at the Congress headquarters has also been revamped. Massive posters of the party's top leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, former PMs Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, have been put up.

On October 17, around 95% of the voting took place in the country. According to reports, there were around 9,900 delegates of the party who cast their votes to elect the next party president. There were two candidates - Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr Shashi Tharoor.

For the first time, the delegates were issued a QR-coded ID card - like a voter ID card issued by the Election Commission.

A 'container' polling booth was set up at the campsite in Ballari for around 50 delegates, including Rahul Gandhi, who are part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, to cast their votes.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates from across the country are expected to cast their votes during the day.